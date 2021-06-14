Man Buys 1st Car, Pays Tribute to Late Mom: "She's Here to Say She Loves It"

_chrisp04, a gentleman on Twitter has narrated with a picture and a video how his late mum visited him on the day he bought his first car

According to Chris, his mom's totem is a butterfly, as could be seen on her grave

After buying the car, a butterfly emerged from nowhere and started hovering around it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A man identified as Chris on Twitter with the handle @_chrisp04 has shared an emotional story about his late mother paying him a visit on the day he bought his first car.

In the viral story with pictures shared on his personal handle, Chris showed that butterfly is his mother's totem, which he tattooed on his arm and was drawn on her grave.

Just after buying his new car, a butterfly came around, landed on the car, and started hovering all around it until it even settled on his daughter's hand as could be seen in a video.

See the post below:

At the time of this report, the post had gotten more than 250k likes and tens of thousands of comments and retweets.

Below were some of the reactions:

@tomater31491544 said:

Rest in piece. Congratulations bro that’s a big milestone. I like you’re car it’s clean af. Keep it pushing player.

@DreamShakes34 mentioned:

Folded hands bro same, my dad is yellow butterflies. Every now and then pops up when i need him most.

@Abdulla63694985 conjectured:

I feel you man our parents live with us and teach us how to live and suddenly they are not with us the feeling is overwhelming every single time no matter how many years pass no matter old you grow.

I just got my 1st car & my late mum is here to say she loves it -Man narrates with explanation Credit: _chrisp04

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In another touching story, local dancer and musician, Limpopo Boy has taken to social media, flaunting the purchase of his brand new ride.

This is the celebs first big car purchase and he's expressed much excitement at being able to provide for himself.

Mzansi fans were definitely proud of their idol and took to the comments section to wish him well.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za