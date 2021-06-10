Limpopo Boy Buys Himself a New Car, Plans to Focus on His Dancing

- Local dancer and musician, Limpopo Boy has taken to social media, flaunting the purchase of his brand new ride

- This is the celebs first big car purchase and he's expressed much excitement at being able to provide for himself

- Mzansi fans were definitely proud of their idol and took to the comments section to wish him well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Dancer and musician, Limpopo Boy has taken to social media to flaunt the exciting purchase of his brand new polo. It's the first time the local celeb has ever owned a car.

Limpopo Boy has made a fabulous new purchase. Image: limpopo_boy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Purchasing the new car

Taking to his Instagram account, the performer shared a few snaps of his new baby.

He recently bought the brand-new Volkswagen Golf 5 and said he’s been meaning to buy the car since 2014.

“The day I went to collect the car was the biggest day of my life as I’ve been wanting to get the car for years but haven’t been able to because it’s scarce.

“The way I was so excited I even wanted to sleep in the car. I’ve driven many cars before, but this one is my dream car. It’s the first car that I promised to buy myself when I make it.” he added.

Speaking with The Daily Sun, the dancer also confirmed he would be focusing his attention on his dancing, saying music has been a bit of a distraction lately.

“Although I love music, I have realised it’s created a distraction from my true calling, which is dance,” he said.

“So I’ve decided to take a break and focus on dancing because that’s what I’m known for.

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section, wishing their idol well in his new whip. Check out some of the comments below:

izzy_soyama said:

"Goduka boytjie"

maropengphosa said:

"Nice 1"

lindough_rsa said:

"Congratulations my boi"

bkthembilejr_ww said:

"Eish Polo GTI"

innoe_pics said:

"bro keep up the good work and once again congratulations"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

More on Limpopo Boy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the #JohnCenaChallenge has been taking social media by storm and one man's incredible moves got him a shout-out from Sho Madjozi herself.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the John Cena hitmaker posted a video of the talented dancer, who has been identified by his stage name Limpopo Boy Bujwa, crushing the challenge.

"LOL this #JohnCenachallenge is very serious moes!? This is toooooooo much @limpopo_boy it’s toooo muuuuchhh. Yal have to go to his page to see full vid. sheeeeeeshh," the muso captioned the video.

The rising dancers huge following

Briefly News gathered that, according to his YouTube page, Limpopo Boy Bujwa hails from a small village called Botlokwa in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Limpopo Boy Bujwa followed his dreams and made a move to Pretoria, where he founded his own company which helps transform the lives of young people using dance.

Since joining YouTube in 2016, Limpopo Boy Bujwa's video gathered a combined 7.3 million views and he is still going strong.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za