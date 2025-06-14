Fan-favourite actresses Tinah Mnumzana and Sannah Mchunu join 'Generations: The Legacy'
- Talented actors Sannah Mchunu and Tinah Mnumzana have scored roles on SABC's Generations: The Legacy
- Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed their roles on his social media account this week
- South Africans recently took to social media to congratulate the fan-favourite thespians on their new roles
Actress Tinah Mnumzana, who starred alongside Presley Chweneyagae on The River has secured a role on the soapie Generations: The Legacy.
Award-winning star Sannah Mchunu, who portrayed the role of Zodwa on Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela Gomora has also joined the SABC1 soapie.
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his TikTok account on Friday, 13 June that the former Gomora and former The River actress have joined Generations: The Legacy.
South Africans react to the actresses' new roles
Asa_Zole replied:
"You know what they better give Ma'am Tina an interesting character. At this point, we are just happy they are getting jobs."
Never Mind said:
"Ok, maybe I can now fix my TV. I hope their roles are as fun as them!"
Isaac responded:
"Congratulations to them."
Tinah Mnumzana previous TV roles
Talented actress Tinah Mnumzana is famous for her portrayal of a helper, Mam Flora, in DStv's award-winning TV show The River.
TVSA reports that Mnumzana is also a poet, who's best known for her roles in soap operas including SABC3's canned soapie Isidingo as Florence and Constance in e.tv's Scandal!
Mnumzana's other TV shows include SABC2's long-running soapies Muvhango and 7de Laan.
The actress has starred in Crossover, Natural Rhythms, Mtunzini.com, Nna Sajene Kokobela, Phamokate, Bophelo ke Semphego, Justice for All, Soul City, Dit Wat Stom Is, Erfsondes, Binneland,, Jozi-H, Noah's Ark, Zero Tolerance, ER, The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency and Feast of the Uninvited.
Sannah Mchunu scoops awards for playing Zodwa
Actress Sannah Mchunu scooped a Royalty Soapie Award and a National Film and TV Awards SA for her alcoholic character as Zodwa on Mzansi Magic's canned soapie, Gomora.
Mchunu revealed in a 2020 interview with Drum Magazine that she improvises her script for her popular character.
"I add gestures and slam to make Zodwa come alive," said Mchunu.
The fan-favourite actress added that her character lived inside her and she could feel it in her soul.
Mchunu also reveals that we all know a character like Zodwa in the township.
"She is crazy drunk, but she loves her son," adds Mchunu
Mchunu also shares that Zodwa's love for her children reminds her of her own children.
