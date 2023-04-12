Award-winning South African soapie Gomora is reportedly coming to an end after four successful seasons that had Mzansi glued to their screens

Speculations that there were plans to cancel the show began months ago when fans were complaining about the boring storyline

Reacting to the reports that Gomora is about to be canned, social media users said it was about time because the show ended a long time ago

Gomora viewers had been complaining about the show's boring storyline. The Mzansi Magic soapie always charted Twitter trends as fans dished their thoughts on the storyline.

‘Gomora’ was cancelled after four successful seasons. Image: @gomoramzansi

Source: Instagram

Many argued that Gomora which was undoubtedly the best soapie in Mzansi took a tumble when Melusi, played by the talented Zolisa Xaluva exited.

Gomora allegedly canned after four successful seasons

Mzansi Magic issued a statement on Instagram confirming that South Africa's favourite soapie was coming to an end. Per the statement, the show's fourth episode which will run from 24 April to 20 October will be the last one. The post read:

"Mzansi Magic bids farewell to #Gomora. Mzansi’s beloved telenovela will end with its fourth and final season, starting on the 24th of April where viewers can expect intense action and an emotional rollercoaster."

Gomora viewers share mixed reactions to the news of the show ending

Social media is awash with reactions from Gomora viewers who are dishing their thoughts. Many welcomed the news saying the storyline was now boring, while others felt the producers should have changed the writers.

@xolile7625 said:

"It was about time. After season 2 they lost it shame."

@nosihle_madondo wrote:

"I think this is a trend with South African television. Telenovelas barely reach 5 seasons. Generations, Uzalo and Scandal are the longest-standing shows. I think it's because they're the most watched. The storyline is interesting in the first season because it's new and no one knows about it and after that, the juice runs out. The storylines become predictable and boring then people lose interest. Maybe young and upcoming writers should be given a chance to write stories. Keep it interesting and us the viewers on the edge."

@dat_zanele added:

"Melusi left with all the good storylines."

@julsash9226 commented:

"It’s not interesting anymore stopped watching it ages ago when it started feeling like a chore."

@sgoda27 said:

"It's no longer relevant. Since Don, Melusi, and the other characters left I find it boring. Mzozozo is the only character making us watch it. I think MNET is doing the right thing by cancelling the show."

