Motivational speaker Lynn Forbes continued to mourn the death of her son and slain rapper, AKA

The late rapper's mother posted an old picture of them together and paired it with a touching quote

Fans and followers sent love and light to Lynn in her comment section after she posted the picture

Lynn Forbes is still grieving the death of her son AKA. Image: @akaworldwide, @lynnforbes

Source: Instagram

It has been over a year since the Supa Mega was killed in a drive-by shootout in Durban, and his mother, Lynn Forbes, still feels the void of him not being alive and with her physically.

Lynn Forbes continues to mourn AKA's death

Grief is something one doesn't pass or overcome, as losing a loved one is like losing a part of you. Motivational speaker and the late slain rapper's mother, Lynn Forbes, continued to mourn the death of her beloved son and hip hop star, AKA.

Recently, the motivational speaker shared a picture of herself and Kiernan Forbes on her Instagram page and paired it with an emotional quote. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Grief is such a lonely thing. There is no-one in it with you – others may grieve for the same soul, but they do not grieve exactly for what you also grieve. No-one has lost precisely what you have lost. Not exactly, never exactly. We are in it alone.— Susan Fletcher."

See the post below:

Fans shower Lynn with love

Fans and followers sent love and light to Lynn in her comment section after she posted the picture. See the reactions below:

l_tido wrote:

"Strength to you and the fam."

jenniferbala said:

"No words will ever be enough Lynn and no one will ever be you or feel what you feel. You are in it alone but we won’t let you go through it alone. Sending all the love and comfort you need today. Love you."

purple_lilly58 responded:

"The loss of a child stay in your heart forever and he left you the part of his heart that you can cherish as she growing up and you will see him in her as she gets older and I pray that you and your family find peace and comfort in your memories of him And take one day at a time love you and the family GOD Bless You."

princessk2901 replied:

"Last week Friday I listened to his songs on YouTube, I was so heartbroken all over again. I can only imagine what you are going through. Strength and love to you Ma."

nguvi__ commented:

"Sending you lots of love and a warm hug."

Tony Forbes hints at song with AKA

Briefly News shared the details behind Tony Forbes and AKA's collaboration in an earlier report.

Uncle Tony opened up about their plans to make a song together, saying he was disappointed that it never happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News