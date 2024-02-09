Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was murdered in cold blood in February 2023, but his killers have not been arrested

The anniversary of the rapper's passing will be on 10 February on Saturday, but the Megacy demands closure

His father, Tony Forbes, shared in a recent interview that he believes the people who killed AKA paid a lot of money

The murder of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes is still something the Megacy is struggling to accept. Despite there being video footage of the murders doing the gruesome act in Durban, still, no arrests have been made.

Rapper AKA's murder case has not been resolved 1 year later. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA was murdered in February 2023; no arrests

The country woke up to the devastating and shocking news of rapper AKA's murder on 10 February 2023. He was shot and killed on one of the busiest streets of Durban, Florida road.

He was with his friends and members of his team when he bumped into his friend Tebello Tibs, who also died that night.

Police arrested men in Cape Town but released them after failing to find their link to the murders.

What you need to know about the cop's investigation so far

A news report shared that one of the suspects in rapper AKA's murder was present when Anele Tembe took that fateful jump in 2021 at a Cape Town hotel.

During a press conference updating the public about this case, the SAPS revealed that they had recovered the cellphone data and video footage from the night of 10 February.

Police Minister Bheki Cele shared during an interview on national TV that they suspect rapper AKA was assassinated by people close to him.

Tony Forbes believes AKA was assassinated

In a recent interview on Hazel Mahazard's podcast Within with Hazel Tony Forbes said:

“Definitely, he was assassinated… It took planning. It required resources. The guy walks around, targets Kiernan and shoots him in the head. How’s that random?”

Lynn Forbes remembers AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lynn Forbes celebrated her son AKA's life one year after his tragic passing. Glammy posted a touching video in honour of the Supa Mega and had fans in their feelings.

Mzansi sent heartfelt messages to comfort Lynn on her loss, all while mourning the superstar rapper.

