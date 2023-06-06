Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened to Anele Tembe and whether AKA's death was linked to Tembe

A recent report revealed that one of the suspects in AKA's murder was present when Anele allegedly jumped to her death in 2021

This comes after claims that the police are inching closer to arresting AKA and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane's shooters following a major breakthrough in the investigation

AKA's murder investigations have unearthed shocking details about the day Anele Nellie Tembe died.

New developments about Anele Tembe's death have sparked reactions online. Image: @akaworldwide

Anele Tembe's death has remained an unsolved mystery that has sparked conversations about power and connections on social media.

New development in Anele Tembe's death investigation stirs drama

Anene Tembe's death investigation was recently reopened after the NPA's previous decision not to prosecute late rapper Kiernan Forbes. According to Sunday World, the police opened a fresh investigation into Tembe's death after her family presented representations to the NPA.

According to The South African, reports in the media suggests that the police found some damning evidence about Nelli's death while investigating AKA and Tebello Motsoane's assassinations.

Per the publication, the police in Durban recently made a breakthrough in the murder investigation. Apart from confiscating the gun used to kill the two stars and the getaway vehicle used by the hitmen, the investigators also found the airtime voucher used by the criminals.

They also believe that Forbes and Motsoane were followed from the airport to the restaurant where they had their last meal. A source close to the investigation revealed to City Press that one of the suspects was present on the day Anele fell to her death in Cape Town. The unnamed source said:

“One of the people [involved] was present at the scene where Nelisiwe ‘Nellie’ Tembe died. The person allegedly met with one of the suspects who has been arrested on a different charge and was [allegedly] involved in the shooting.”

