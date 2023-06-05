Social media users have heavily blasted Nota Baloyi for saying that AKA's parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes are not doing enough to get justice for him

The controversial media personality added that the Forbes family are parading the late rapper's daughter Kairo Forbes for public sympathy

Social media users blasted the music executive for his insensitive tweet and others called for him to delete and apologise

Nota Baloyi never stays away from drama and controversy. The outspoken media executive seemingly pressed the wrong buttons when he fired shots at AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes in a scathing post.

Nota Baloyi has accused AKA's parents Tony and Lynn Forbes of capitalising on his death. Image: @lynnforbesza and @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi seemingly suggests AKA's parents are using his death to their advantage

Nota Baloyi recently rubbed up Mzansi the wrong way when he accused the Forbes family of using Kiernan Forbes' death to chase clout and make money.

The rapper was responding to a recent article by City Press which stated that the SAPS made a significant breakthrough in the rapper and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane's murder investigation.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, Nota Baloyi said Tony and Lynn Forbes are not pushing for justice for AKA because they are content with the current situation. He noted that they are capitalising on his death and using Kairo to get public sympathy. The tweet read:

"It’s absolutely disgusting that they’re endorsing plans to make money off their son’s death & parade his daughter for sympathy. Tibz’s parents have no grandchildren!"

Nota Baloyi's social media followers blast the star for his insensitive tweet about AKA's parents

Nota Baloyi's post did not sit well with Twitter users who quickly called for him to delete the post. Many said the star should be admitted to a mental health facility.

@chris_plaatjie said"

"Delete this tweet and go to a near police station and lay a charge against Don Design afterwards submit evidence to support such and then we will take you seriously."

@King26648683 wrote:

"I agree with people who say there's nothing left of you. Pathetic!"

@Cliff05579773 added:

"You need to be Sectioned Under the Mental Health Act and be taken to Seclusion. Antipsychotic medication is needed. Have respect!!!"

Nota Baloyi calls on Mzansi artists to boycott Durban July over AKA's death: “Zinhle's doing the right thing”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi is calling for the Durban July to be boycotted until Kiernan "AKA" Forbes gets justice. On his timeline, the controversial music producer said that he commends DJ Zinhle for choosing not to attend the annual event.

Baloyi said South African artists should follow suit by not going to Durban in July in eThekwini because the city is seemingly moving on instead of resolving AKA's case.

Source: Briefly News