Nota Baloyi says South African artists should consider boycotting the Durban July until AKA gets justice

The controversial music producer says he commends DJ Zinhle for deciding not to attend the Durban July this year

Baloyi feels that the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes had friends who made money using his name, saying that DJ Zinhle is doing the right thing by cancelling her Durban gigs

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota Baloyi is calling for the Durban July to be boycotted until Kiernan "AKA" Forbes gets justice. On his timeline, the controversial music producer said that he commends DJ Zinhle for choosing not to attend the annual event.

Nota Baloyi said Mzansi artists should boycott the Durban July after AKA's death. Image: @Nota Baloyi

Source: Instagram

Baloyi said South African artists should follow suit by not going to Durban in July in eThekwini because the city is seemingly moving on instead of resolving AKA's case.

What about putting bread on the table? Fans wonder

Since his tweet, netizens have been flocking to the comment section to debate whether or not Baloyi dropped valid points.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@soso_spayi asked:

"How many artists were killed in Joburg? But no artists left Joburg, including yourself."

@Platinum_iced said:

"Last I spoke about this, they thought I was playing. Why to Durban? There's nothing exciting or hospitable about Durban, South Africa. At that time, it was supposed to be a tourist destination. Getting money and forgetting your source of income. For mina Yihlazo."

@conida90 said:

"Artists can't put their job on hold because of AKA's situation. They have to put it on the table, it's okay for Zee to not go but leave the friends, life goes on as it did for him that time his fiance died. So Kiernan wouldn't have waited for nature to take its course."

@depplayermalex replied:

"They already forget, South African artists are useless, they left Hlaudi alone when he was attacked by the government on 90% local music. They did nothing about it, and now they're crying for being broke with so many hits."

@skotenyxxl replied:

"AKA was not murdered by the city, he was killed by heartless thugs who were by no means representing the city of Durban."

@Troy_Saidi wrote:

"Life goes on my friend, here in our community gangstas are shooting innocent people too."

@alizeti_SA said:

"Tupac was shot in Las Vegas, does that mean artists should've stopped going there until there were charges and convictions?"

@EbonyNgema wrote:

"And what are they going to eat? Uzobaphakela?"

Nota did not back down on his claims; he asked about the identity of AKA's killers caught on camera. Baloyi felt that the footage made it easier for police to arrest the killers instead of dragging the case out this long.

I'm not ready for Durban: DJ Zinhle

The South African reported that DJ Zinhle pulled out of her gig at the Fact Durban Rocks event at the Durban July. The media personality said that she is not comfortable going to Durban.

"I'm not ready for Durban. Emotionally, I'm not ready at all. I get a little anxious thinking about being in Durban," she said.

TimesLIVE added that AKA's mother Lynn Forbes has also shared how she is not ready to travel to the spot where her son was brutally murdered in Durban.

"I have no desire to go to Durban at the moment. It’s not about Durban, but I think getting on a plane to Durban will just open up so much," she said.

Nadia Nakai writes off love 3 months after Supa Mega’s assassination, Mzansi comforts the rapper

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai has made it clear that she will never fall in love again after the death of her boyfriend, AKA.

AKA was murdered on 10 February outside the now-closed Wish restaurant in Durban. ZAlebs reported that it was an assassination and the people suspected of committing the crime were arrested but freed on bail.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News