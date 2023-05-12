AKA's mother Lynn Forbes has revealed that she has no desire to visit Durban after her son was brutally murdered in the city in February

Lynn opened up on the issue of travelling to Durban during a tell-all interview on East Coast Radio

She however noted that it was one of her desires to be in the place where her son took his final breath

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lynn Forbes is finally opening up about her feelings after AKA's death. The grieving mother said she has no urge to travel to Durban after what happened to her son.

Lynn Forbes says she doesn't want to travel to Durban after AKA's death. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Glammy noted that she does not hate Durban or the people, but it's still too soon to have thoughts of travelling to the city.

Lynn Forbes explains why she doesn't have the desire to travel to Durban yet

It will be a long time before Lynn Forbes will be able to board a plane to Durban. The grieving mother who lost her son Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in the city in February said she is not yet ready to go to Durban.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to TimesLIVE, Lynn made these sentiments during a candid interview with Carol Ofori on East Coast Radio.

She said she does not hate the city or its people but still thinks it's too early for her to visit the city. She said:

"I don’t believe I would never go back to Durban again. I think it’s natural at the moment. I have no desire to go to Durban at the moment. What I do have a desire for, and it’s not about Durban, but I think getting on a plane to Durban will just open up so much, it will be just so much.

"So it’s not Durban as a place, it’s not Durban as people, I think Kiernan loved Durban, his fan base is there, and the Megacy is alive in Durban."

Lynn Forbes says she wished to visit the place where AKA was last seen alive

Glammy also noted that one of her wishes was to visit the place where the rapper was gunned down. Lynn said she understands that Kiernan's body and soul is no longer at the place but she only wants to be there.

"One of the yearnings I have is to stand in the spot where he died, and just be there. I know his soul is not there any more and his body is not there any more, but that is the last place where he was alive."

Nadia Nakai writes off love 3 months after Supa Mega’s assassination, Mzansi comforts Dangerous rapper

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai has made it clear that she will never fall in love again after the death of her boyfriend, AKA.

AKA was murdered on 10 February outside the now-closed Wish restaurant in Durban. ZAlebs reported that it was an assassination and the people suspected of committing the crime were arrested but freed on bail.

It hasn't even been a year since AKA died but Nadia has already decided to spend the rest of her life alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News