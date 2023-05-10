Mörda congratulates the late rapper AKA for his multiple wins at the Metro FM Music Awards

AKA posthumously won four categories at the MMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist

Fans praise Mörda for his classy post, calling him a humble and honorable person and asking about the music he did with AKA

South African house music DJ Mörda (formerly Murdah Bongz) has expressed his admiration and congratulations to the late rapper AKA for his multiple wins at the Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs).

AKA wins big at Metros posthumously

AKA posthumously won the Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Artist, and Best Male Artist categories at the awards ceremony held on 7 May at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

In a statement on his Instagram page, Mörda extended his congratulations to AKA and The Megacy, stating that the wins were well deserved.

Bongz wrote:

"A big congratulations to Aka and The Megacy, well deserved to you Kiernan. I am very proud of you @kairo.forbes for shining so bright. @lynnforbesza and @tonydforbes well done to you and the team on all the hard work nobody gets to see. The Megacy will live forever. #inMegawetrusttrusttrust ❤️ @djzinhle @nadianakai"

Fans rave over Mörda's heartfelt message to late rapper AKA

The sweet message drew the attention of adoring AKA stans who praised Murdah for the classy post.

@rufaro__nomsa said:

"You're the most humble guy, I hope Zinhle treats you well, and appreciates you because this is rare to see in men ❤️"

@capriprudie said:

"You see unity? It's possible fellow S. Africans"

@tonydforbes said:

"Thank you so much Bongani ❤️"

@miss_phori said:

"You're such a good leader, Zee is such a blessed Wife.. Such an honorable husband... Oh man. "

@zuluboys said:

"Are you going to release the music you did with @akaworldwide ? Asking for a fan "

@djzinhle_and_morda.fanpage said:

"Dad motion is everything ❤️"

@hazyevents said:

"Marha khale amingaposti leswi ku type Zinhle "

@sweet_like_candy_everday said:

"Me Bongani I want a Husband like you "

