AKA may be gone but he is still making powerful impacts in the music and entertainment industries

The rapper made headlines when he scooped four top awards including best collaboration at the Metro FM Music Awards over the past weekend

The Forbes family and some of the late All Eyes On Me hitmaker's close friends gathered at his grave to present the awards to him

AKA is finally getting the recognition he deserves for the great music he released. After winning four top awards at the Metro FM Music Awards, the late rapper proved that he still reigns supreme.

The star hogged headlines and charted social media trends after his major win at the just-ended Metro FM awards ceremony.

AKA wins four posthumously awards at the Metro FM Music Awards

AKA was among the big winners at the Metro FM awards on Saturday. The rapper who was gunned down outside Wish restaurant in Durban in February won four posthumous awards.

According to EWN, the late rapper scooped the Artist of the Year, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best Male Artist, and Best Collaboration for his song with Nasty C, Lemons (Lemonade) awards.

The awards were accepted on his behalf by his parents Tony and Lynn Forbes and his daughter Kairo Forbes.

AKA's family visits rapper's grave to present the awards

Social media users were left holding back tears with pictures of AKA's family presenting his awards to him. The pictures making rounds on social media show AKA's grave covered with a South African flag with the four awards placed on top.

AKA's childhood friends Sim Dope was also among those who visited the grave site. Fans praised Sim Dope for being there for AKA's family even after his death.

@Am_Blujay wrote:

"No wonder AKA had a song about him, name-dropped him so many times coz he shows up when it's important ... Sim Dope came through to celebrate the major sweep "

@NkagiM_added:

"Let me go watch Sim Dope's entrance and speech at AKA's memorial again because wow guys!! #RIPAKA Why did they have to kill Mega maar."

Lynn, Tony, and Kairo Forbes collect Super Mega’s Metro FM Awards, Mzansi devastated: “Long live AKA”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Metro FM award ceremony delivered all the sparkle and glamour that it has become known for. But the famous event will be remembered for a more tearful moment. Mzansi was inconsolable as AKA's family accepted an award on his behalf.

In tribute to the late rapper, parents Lynn and Tony Forbes and daughter Kairo Owethu Forbes braved the stage to accept the honour. Even the coldest heart couldn't stop crying.

