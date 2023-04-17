Tony Forbes, AKA's father, opened up about how the family has been coping since their son was murdered in Durban

Tony had an in-depth magazine interview where he also discussed the family's safety concerns following the assassination

Supa Mega's father said Mzansi should not be too worried because he believes the murderers were only after AKA

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, has acknowledged all of Mzansi people's safety concerns following the rapper's death.

AKA's dad Tony Forbes says the family isn't worried about the killers coming after them. Image: @akaworldwide and @tonydforbes

The Company hitmaker was tragically killed on February 10 in Durban's Florida after dining at the now-closed Wish Restaurant. It was later revealed that the AKA's death was an assassination rather than a random shooting.

Since then, fans of the Mass Country rapper have been worried that the killers would go after his family.

Tony Forbes says AKA's assassination doesn't make the family feel unsafe

According to ZAlebs, Tony Forbes spoke with YOU magazine about the aftermath of AKA's death.

Mr Forbes said the family is sure that their son's death was an assassination that was only directed at him. Tony stated that even though many were concerned about his family's safety, he believed the killers didn't want anything to do with them.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not vigilant or safety-conscious, but we don’t feel less safe or more threatened because of what happened.”

Tony Forbes shares an update on AKA's murder case

Police recently arrested the five men suspected of murdering Supa Mega. However, at the time, AKA's family didn't confirm the arrest and the rapper's attorney Rudolph Baloyi denied the arrest, which made people sceptical.

Still speaking with YOU magazine, Tony addressed the arrest, stating that it did occur and that the police are investigating.

"They haven’t given us new feedback yet. We must be patient and so should the public. As a family we want justice, but it’s not consuming us.”

