News reports say AKA's killers have been caught after brutally murdering the rapper on February 10 in Durban

The suspects were nabbed in Cape Town and are expected to appear in Durban's court to face charges

Mzansi does not believe the police arrested the real culprits, claiming that the arrest makes no sense

Sources working close in AKA's assassination case have confirmed that three suspects have been arrested in Cape Town.

Supa Mega was gunned down in Durban's Florida Road on February 10. AKA's killers have been at large for over a month with no trace despite a CCTV showing the brutal murder circulating on social media. However, it seems like the police have finally found the culprits.

AKA's killers to face the music in Durban court

According to IOL, the men arrested in Cape Town in connection with Supa Mega's death will be brought to Durban. The suspects are expected to be charged in Kwazulu Natal, where the shooting happened.

The news publication added that the arrest has yet to be confirmed by police in the Western Cape and Kwazulu-natal.

“We have not received any update on the AKA case,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Mzansi doubts South African police arrested the real killers

Tweep @Am_Blujay shared a tweet announcing the news, and Mzansi said the police's incompetence makes it hard to believe that they arrested the right people.

@Siya_Hlohla said:

"I wish SAPS have caught real culprits this time."

@MPOLAI8 shared:

"The way l have lost confidence in the South African justice system. l don't know if they arrested the right people."

@naqhawes posted:

"Iinkabi zamaZulu in Cape Town? No ways. Something is fishy there."

@tinyiko07191539 replied:

"You have Bheki Cele as Minister, don't forget that. Even your granny can be the suspect."

@Fana_Sibeko1 commented:

"Imagine believing the RSA law or police service system. The same one that arrested a homeless man accusing him of burning a parliament."

@Addykeys1991 also said:

"Beki Cele arrested guns and tyres days ago. So, I will not be surprised if they arrested the wrong people."

@LastbornYembuso added:

"Those two guys we saw on the video are not from Cape Town. They don’t even look like they know where Cape Town is. Izinkabi leziya. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were released from jail just to do the job."

Bheki Cele confirms there’s progress in AKA’s murder case, video leaves SA unconvinced: "This is not enough”

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, shared an update about AKA's murder case, but netizens didn't receive it well. Peeps said they are tired of the Mzansi police force's failure to solve Supa Mega's case.

AKA passed away last month, on February 10, after unknown men gunned him down on Florida Road in Durban. Since then, police have been searching for the killers using the CCTV footage showing the gruesome murder.

According to ZAlebs, Cele said the murder case looks promising because they gathered a few pieces of information to connect the dots of AKA's murder.

