Bheki Cele shared an update with the media about Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' murder case

The Minister of Police claimed his team collected the cell phones of those who were at the murder scene to gather any information that might help solve the assassination case

South Africans responded by saying they do not believe Bheki Cele's efforts will bring justice to Supa Mega's family

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

South Africa's Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, shared an update about AKA's murder case, but netizens didn't receive it well. Peeps said they are tired of the Mzansi police force's failure to solve Supa Mega's case.

Bheki Cele shared an update about AKA's assassination case. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram and Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: UGC

AKA passed away last month, on February 10, after unknown men gunned him down on Florida Road in Durban. Since then, police have been searching for the killers using the CCTV footage showing the gruesome murder.

Bheki Cele says there's progress in AKA's assassination case

According to ZAlebs, Cele said the murder case looks promising because they gathered a few pieces of information to connect the dots of AKA's murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Maybe (there are) things I am not meant to say. But one of them (that I) can say, we have collected many cell phones that were working, download and all that kind of thing, trying to patch and knit things together. That is the last I received yesterday (Monday, 6 March 2023).”

@NkosinathiShazi shared the video of Bheki addressing the media. Check it out below:

Mzansi unconvinced by Bheki Cele's update about AKA's murder case

@Hon_JustJason said:

"This is not enough. We need answers. Where is the evidence? Why is there no nationwide alert for the killers? We have their faces on camera. How is he still a minister of police?"

@Snecinho shared:

"Cele is useless, and it says a lot about Ramaphosa’s cabinet."

@Rapolay1Eldrich posted:

"How are phones being collected with no arrests? Somewhere someone is being prepared to take the downfall for this. This was just an assassination that went too public and it should have been solved by now."

@Tobzyn_ replied:

"Watch the cell phones go MIA. Who has been taken for questioning or they're still collecting phones? Has anyone been interrogated or that's part of the information he can't speak of?"

@MVictor_M commented:

"I don't know why I feel this way, but I already feel like his family will never find justice."

@obey_jnr wrote:

"Cracking the case yet no arrests have been made? Mxm."

@The_Lady_Dee added:

"South Africans should call for this man to be removed ngeke!"

"Justice for AKA": SA citizens sign a petition that demands answers from police about a murder investigation

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA was brutally killed 25 days ago with his friend Tebello Motsoane and South Africans are still trying to come to terms with the rapper's death. No suspects have been arrested even though CCTV footage caught the gruesome shooting of the Lemons hitmaker in Durban.

One woman started an online petition named Justice for Kiernan Forbes on Change.org, which aims to get his murder solved.

The concerned citizen addressed the National Commissioner Fannie Masemola, KwaZulu- Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Adv Shamila Batohi from the NPA, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News