The Justice for AKA petition is getting signed by a lot of people who want the case to be solved soon

South African citizens want the police to keep them updated on the murder investigation of the late rapper

Netizens on social media said they hope the case does not turn cold like Senzo Meyiwa who died years ago

SA citizens want justice for AKA and signed a petition to get police feedback on his investigation. @akaworldwide

AKA was brutally killed 25 days ago with his friend Tebello Motsoane and South Africans are still trying to come to terms with the rapper's death. Currently, no suspects have been arrested even though CCTV footage caught the gruesome shooting of the Lemons hitmaker in Durban.

Woman starts Justice for Kiernan Forbes online petition

One woman started an online petition named Justice for Kiernan Forbes on Change.org, which aims to get his murder solved.

The cornered citizen addressed the National Commissioner Fannie Masemola, KwaZulu- Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Adv Shamila Batohi from the NPA, reported TimesLIVE.

The lady said she is tired of living in the murder capital where cases go unsolved and urged like-minded citizens to sign the petition and make their voices heard.

"If a well-known celebrated person like AKA could be so carelessly and easily assassinated in front of cops, the public and a number of witnesses, what chance do we stand as ordinary citizens? Who are you?"

The petition currently has 7 737 signatures and aims to get to 10 000 and hopefully the decision-makers will update the public about the case.

SA citizens discuss AKA's murder case on social media

Bruno Sanchez asked:

"Anyway, what do we expect from a corrupt government where the state system is corrupt to the core?"

Matsobane Ben mentioned:

"This case will be like of Senzo Meyiwa, as long Bheki Cele is still Minister of Police, Senzo, DJ Sumbody, and AKA cases will be unsolved."

Zamokuhle Mkhize added:

"If Mega stars like Kiernan Forbes can get assassinated on camera and not a single person is arrested for it, the rest of us are doomed."

Madanoni Zulu said:

"At least for him it's days, Senzo Meyiwa it's more than 8 years."

Mahlasedi Bapela wrote:

"But I thought Bheki Cele will be reshuffled.‍♀️"

