A South African woman who recently relocated to America shared her very first visit to the famous American discount store Dollar Tree

The store had almost everything at prices that left many back home trying to do the rand conversion

People had a lot to say, from shopping advice to a little envy from those still waiting for their own American experience

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A South African woman in the USA. Images: @stellefit1

Source: TikTok

A South African woman who packed up her life and moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, recently gave people a peek into one of America's most loved budget stores. The health and fitness content creator shared a clip on 13 May 2026 showing her family's first-ever visit to Dollar Tree.

She started in the parking lot, showed the store sign, and then walked her followers through the aisles. Inside, they found bulk boxes of chips, cheese balls, jerky and popcorn in multiple flavours. There was Reese's ice cream, energy drinks, fruit juices, canned drinks, mac and cheese boxes, hot sauces and rows of chocolate bars.

By the end of the clip, she had a full trolley heading to the checkout.

What is Dollar Tree?

Dollar Tree is one of the biggest value retailers in North America, with over 9,000 stores across the United States and Canada. It built its name by selling everything at very low prices. Although now, most of the items are priced at $1.25 (just over R20 according to Wise Currency Converter). Some products are going up to $3 and $5 (between R49 and R83 according to Wise Currency Converter).

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The store carries a wide range of products, which, as can be seen in the woman's video, include snacks, household items, health and beauty products, party supplies, seasonal decor and craft supplies. The store is headquartered in the American state of Virginia and also owns Family Dollar.

Shoppers love it for that treasure hunt vibe they get when walking past the aisles. This is mainly because the stock is always rotating, and you never know what you will find. Although some South Africans were quick to mention that the store stocks mainly junk or processed foods.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi debates the SA woman's Dollar Tree visit

South Africans had plenty to say about TikToker @stellefit1's haul:

@orionorionorion6 said:

"Wow, so much processed junk!"

@guyfriedman1973 suggested:

"Howzit, I just got back from the States, you need to find Aldi's."

@fabritscio1 said:

"You look healthy btw..."

@louanperezcasanovas noted:

"R16 a shot."

Snacks on shelves at the Dollar Tree in America. Images: @stellefit1

Source: TikTok

More on South Africans and Americans

Source: Briefly News