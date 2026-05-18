“Our Gift From God”: Cape Town Dancer Wows Mzansi With Her Miss SA 2026 Entry
Cape Town dancer and aerialist Tamsyn Leigh Dexter announced that she is entering the Miss SA 2026 race in an Instagram video on 17 May, and South Africa quickly took notice. The 26-year-old performer shared why she is chasing the crown, and Mzansi was moved by every word.
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Dexter is a professional dancer, aerialist, fitness coach and movement enthusiast based in Cape Town. She made her announcement on Instagram, telling South Africa exactly who she is and what she stands for. Her message was clear and personal.
A crown she sees as a calling
She told followers that the Miss SA title means nothing without service behind it. For Dexter, the platform is a bridge between need and opportunity. She wants to use it to create real and lasting change for communities across South Africa.
Her passion lies in arts, movement, wellness and youth empowerment. As a freelance artist, she has lived the beauty and the struggles of a creative life in South Africa firsthand. She knows how much untapped talent exists in this country and how little support creatives often receive.
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Dexter said she approaches everything with humility and a willingness to listen before acting. She described entering Miss SA as her own leap of faith, hoping it inspires others to back themselves as well.
South Africans flooded the comments with support, with many calling her a gift to the country.
Watch the Instagram clip here:
Mzansi reacts to the entry
@andreamlandu commented:
"OMG, yes.🔥😍"
@dexcan1 said:
"Our gift from God."
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za