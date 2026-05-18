NaakMusiQ recently returned to the spotlight after fans learned that he had been dating a new woman for the past year

The actor-turned-DJ's new girlfriend hard-launched their relationship on social media, celebrating their first anniversary, and had tongues wagging about the steamy romance

While many fans admired the pair's good looks and chemistry, others were quick to revisit Naak's past relationships and scandals

NaakMusiQ's new girlfriend went public with their blooming romance. Images: joannah_oprisanu

Source: Instagram

NaakMusiQ is officially off the market, and the internet is buzzing. After quietly dating for a year, the DJ's new leading lady took to the internet to officially hard-launch their romance to celebrate their first anniversary.

The lady, who goes by Johanna Oprisanu, is a popular Instagram model and actress with over 8,000 followers. According to her bio, she is of Romanian and Kenyan descent, and when she's not posing for stunning photos, she is travelling the continent with her famous partner.

Johanna certainly didn't hold back on the PDA when marking their relationship milestone. Celebrating their first year together on 30 April 2026, she shared a cosy video montage of their time together. The clip gave fans an inside look into their romance, featuring everything from playful, silly moments to the couple exploring a new location while rocking matching outfits.

Meanwhile, NaakMusiQ is keeping things strictly professional on his own timeline. While his lady is open about sharing their romance, the DJ's social media page remains heavily dedicated to his thriving music career, focusing on gigs, studio sessions, and brand partnerships rather than his private life.

NaakMusiQ's new girlfriend, Joannah Oprisanu, celebrated their first anniversary. Images: joannah_oprisanu, iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

Their anniversary arrives nearly two years after the former Generations actor, real name Anga Makubalo, was labelled a "deadbeat" by his former fiancée and baby mama, Roselyn Apri.

Not so long after that, his ex-girlfriend, Robyn Mentor, who was also alleged to be engaged to the DJ, broke up with NaakMusiQ and effectively broke their engagement.

The hard launch of his new relationship serves as a new chapter for the star; however, it's clear from some of the reactions to his blooming romance that some people have yet to move on from the ghost of his past.

Watch Johanna Oprisanu's post below.

Social media reacts to NaakMusiQ's new relationship

Fans and followers couldn't help but admire the pair's romance. Read some of the comments below.

tamaracasanova gushed over the couple:

"Aww, the cutest! I love you two."

bonniewekesa said:

"Definitely a perfect match!"

davidmuriithi reacted:

"Y'all look good together. Happy 1st one."

Meanwhile, it wasn't long before the news made it to X (formerly Twitter), where several trolls shared their thoughts on NaakMusiQ's love life. Many users noted the apparent resemblance between his new partner and his exes.

evaraaGumbii wrote:

"She looks like his ex."

zamasomie said:

"Oh, he has a type."

Mma_Stene added:

"They look the same. The ex has a tattoo, the new girl has a tattoo? Mmmh."

Meanwhile, several users were quick to revisit NaakMusiQ's tumultuous romantic past. Many netizens brought up the star's track record of relationship drama, reminding the timeline of past infidelities, high-profile breakups, and the various allegations that have previously clouded his personal life.

Social media weighed in on NaakMusiQ's new relationship. Image: joannah_oprisanu

Source: Instagram

Babalwa M and MySol get cosy in new video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the latest video of Babalwa M and MySol.

The pair once again fueled relationship rumours after the mining magnate was captured dancing extremely close to Babalwa during her performance.

Source: Briefly News