Drama has unfolded between the once "IT" couple NaakMusiQ and his ex-finacée Roselyn April

Roselyn allegedly called the actor and musician, labelling him as a deadbeat father

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared this on social media

NaakMusiQ’s Ex-finacée Roselyn April dragged the star. Image: iamnaakmusiq/roselynapril

Source: Instagram

The drama unfolds on social media between the South African actor and musician NaakMusiQ and his ex-finacée Roselyn April.

Roselyn April allegedly labels NaakMusiQ a deadbeat father

Social media has been buzzing once again as the former famous soapie Generations actor NaakMusiQ became the town's talk after he launched his DJing career.

The star's ex-finacée, Roselyn April, recently called out the actor and musician on social media and labelled him a deadbeat father. This scoop was shared online by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"NaakMusiQ's ex-fiancée Roselyn April calls NaakMusiQ out for being a deadbeat."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on the accusation

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, weighing in on April allegedly calling NaakMusiQ a deadbeat father. Here's what they had to say:

@Kika97740658 commented:

"His other ex-girlfriend, we need to see Naak's roaster and compare it to Sodi's. This guy is smashing 10s low-key."

@FootballStage_1 responded:

"We were not there."

@NdabeLit said:

"Why make a baby with a struggling artist at all, is the question. But, this guy, must do right by the child."

@ChrisEcxel102 replied:

"Damn! She's gorgeous, She must take him to Papgeld."

@GermanTank_BW mentioned:

"Hee banna we must take him to court."

@leko__shoba reacted:

"I don’t believe her."

@nokie555 tweeted:

"I'm sure it's just one payment that got delayed, and now he's being blasted on social media, poor guy."

