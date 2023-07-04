Popular actor and amapiano star NaakMusiQ has announced that he has joined the DJ bandwagon

The star who rose to fame for his role in the popular soapie Generations shared the news on his social media pages

NaakMusiQ's fans and industry colleagues headed to the star's timeline to congratulate him on following his passion

Naak Musiq is now officially a DJ. The multi-talented star has been hinting about his new move in his social media posts for weeks now.

NaakMusiQ seemingly confirms he is now a DJ

Several South African celebrities have moved from their careers to become Js. Stars like The Wife actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela, socialite Pinky Girl and Dineo Ranaka recently embarked on the DJing path.

Actor and musician Anga Makubalo, popularly known as NaakMusiQ seemingly confirmed he is now a DJ. The star, who is popular for his role in Generations and his boxing match against rapper Cassper Nyovest hinted at the news on his social media pages.

Taking to his Instagram page, Anga shared a video while performing at the popular event Kunye and wrote a caption about new beginnings. He wrote:

“And suddenly you know: it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings”

NaakMusiQ's followers react to his post

The star's followers and industry colleagues shared mixed reactions and congratulatory messages to the post.

@minniedlamini wrote:

"So proud of you "

@djshimza said:

"Which one is this one now??? ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@mpumi_somandla added:

"Love it for you ❤️"

@ayandadaweti commented:

"Go NAAK!!!"

@dj_thegift noted:

"Naak on the decks, dlala afto tech ."

@balo_sono said:

"Hopefully you also gonna sing in these records because that's where you started afro tech remember the soul candy vocals you had."

Pearl Thusi says she is currently making music, hints about working with rapper Emtee

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is currently in her creative bag, making music and doing a lot of other creative things. The Queen Sono actress announced her venture into the music industry during a recent interview with DJ Fresh.

Is there anything Pearl Thusi can't do? The multi-talented actress recently revealed that she has decided to venture into the music industry. Pearl announced during a recent interview with DJ Fresh on WAW, What A Week.

