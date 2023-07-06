Nasty C has set the record straight on assumptions that the feature collabo artist is Breezy

The Juice Back star has announced that he will be working with a singer from the Philippines

His fans were excited at the prospect of hearing something from their favourite featuring Chris Brown

Nasty c has corrected guesses from the teaser video he recently uploaded on Instagram.

Nasty C is collaborating with Philippines artist Zack Tabudlo on a Coke Studio production. Images: @nastyc_sa, @Zack.Tabudlo

The Durban-born rapper, Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, stage name Nasty C, is working with a Philippines musician Zack Tabudlo for a Coke Studio production, SAHipHopMag reported.

He rejected the 'Nasty C-Breezy' narrative on Instagram with this video post:

Tabudlo responded to the Afro-Asian collaboration post by Nasty C saying:

“Something special dropping soon with my g @nasty_csa ❤️‍ yessirski,”

Nasty C's fans express disappointment

Some signs suggested that the Hell Naw rapper could have been in the studio with the Under The Influence hitmaker.

The two musicians spent some time in London, earlier in the year. Their meeting sparked a curiosity that they were cooking a musical banger in this Instagram post:

Despite the disappointment, his fanbase was still expecting him to create magic with Zack:

j.0._y is feeling excited:

"It's an Africa×Asia collab"

@officiallymicayla said:

"Always killing it, proud of you ❤️"

@spideycsa_ was feeling positive:

"V never made a bad song"

@ace_tace marvelled:

"Slaps harder than my drunk dad."

@jiggy_rsa couldn't wait:

"Another Coke Studio hit incoming!!"

@shortgun_dbj_sa said:

"@yourboyless_ I feel you, bro."

Nasty C shares his secrets to success

