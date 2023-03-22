Mzansi rapper Nasty C posted two photos with American singer Chris Brown on his official Instagram page

Mzansi stars such as Boity, Simz Ngema and others were spotted in the comments congratulating Nasty C on meeting his idol

On Twitter, it was a shambles as popular tweep @ChrisExcel102 used Nasty C and Chris Brown's snaps to troll A-Reece

Nasty C shocked Mzansi when he shared two photos of himself with his idol, Chris Brown.

Nasty C's picture with Chris Brown has A-Reece's fans defending their fave. Image: @theboydoingthings, @nasty_csa, and @chrisbrownofficial

According to the rapper's Instagram location, he took photos with the American superstar in the United Kingdom (UK), and the comments were filled with Mzansi celebrities. Stars such as Boity, Simz Ngema, L-Tido and others were stunned and begged the talented artists for a hit song collaboration.

A-Reece dragged after Nasty C shared a photo with Chris Brown

People naturally brought up A-Reece after seeing Chris and Nasty C's viral photo. A-Reece is rumoured to be feuding with Nasty C. However, SA Hip Hop Mag reported that the rapper denied the rumours, claiming that the beef was started by his former music label, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Rolling with what Ambitiouz Entertainment fed Hip Hop heads about A-Reece and Nasty C, controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 took shots at A-Reece after the SMA rapper shared the picture with Breezy.

Many people also dragged A-Reece's career, claiming he is still stuck in his rookie phase.

A-Reece's fans defend him after getting dragged following Nasty C and Chris Brown's snap going viral

Netizens who are fond of A-Reece refused to let him be mocked and stood up for him, saying:

@Thabiso77988203 said:

"So, taking a picture with Chris brown is an achievement now?"

@Kyle62436871 shared:

"Chris didn’t call him. He goes to these celebrities for clout there’s a difference."

@Happy96255323 posted:

"He's a local rapper taking snaps with celebrities."

@TheRealNdumisoM replied:

"A-Reece lives rent-free in your minds. Every time Nasty C does something, A-Reece is always mentioned."

@NzouSamanyanga8 commented:

"No pressure. Going to the UK is no achievement. It's all about God's timing."

@KiidTee_2 also said:

"That doesn’t make his raps better."

@Shaun47Shaun added:

"Don't compare a rapper with a tourist."

Chris Brown shows Nasty C some love on Instagram, South Africans excited: "The best rapper in Africa"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown acknowledged Nasty C's impressive rap skills on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, Nasty could be seen spitting his On The Radar freestyle.

Local hip-hop lovers spotted the huge cosign on their Instagram timelines and started posting screenshots of the clip on other social media platforms.

Even amapiano star Lady Du saw the post and expressed her pride in South African artists getting international recognition.

