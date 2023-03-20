DJ Shimza took to Twitter to share throwback photos of where he began his career and how it is now

One photo of the talented DJ showed him while he was still playing for smaller crowds, while another showed him with a larger audience

Mzansi was taken aback by Shimza's photos and lauded him for sticking to his hustle until he had accomplished the majority of his goals

DJ Shimza's recent Twitter post proved that the DJ is living proof that if you carefully plan out your dreams, you will undoubtedly achieve them.

DJ Shimza drops two pictures showing the difference between his early career and his achievements as an internationally well-known DJ. Images: @shimza.dj

According to ZAlebs, Shimza started his music journey at the age of 15. In 2006, he won the Red Square DJ Competition and continued to make himself known by participating in other DJ competitions, like the Gauteng Carnival DJ Competition in 2011.

Since then, he has never looked back, even going so far as to grace international stages such as Ibiza, becoming the third South African DJ after DJ Black Coffee and Culoe De Song to do so.

DJ Shimza drops throwback pics showing he started his music career from the bottom

Shimza shared a throwback pic showing the early days of his hustle and compared it with another one after accomplishing nearly every career goal he set for himself.

Mzansi shocked by DJ Shimza's throwback photos

@tumza_14194 said:

"Amazing journey"

@Tony87880199 shared:

"Is this really you, bro? ‍♂️"

@2Ate1 posted:

"A story told in pictures says it all."

@MTHOKOZISICHUR3 replied:

"From small beginnings to the world. You are true inspiration Shimza."

@aluoney_m commented:

"I know you know this, but my man, you're the greatest DJ ever."

@kabelomelato wrote:

"Everything starts small."

@MikeyPeete also said:

"I love the progress. Dreams do true ."

@NdlovuGUX2 added:

"Humble beginnings."

