Successful rapper Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to hint at dropping his new track in the few coming weeks

The Siyathandana hitmaker told his supporters that his next song is not about turning up but more of a campaign track

Social media users asked their fave if the track was an Amapiano song or had hip-hop elements since Mufasa is good at both genres

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cassper Nyovest is in the studio cooking new music. The Siyathandana hitmaker hinted at dropping a new song in the next few weeks.

Cassper Nyovest hinted at dropping a new song. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest says his upcoming track is not a commercial song

The rapper took to Twitter to react to a fan who urged him to cook a dope track because the street is hungry for his music. Responding to the tweep, Cassper Nyovest said:

"Eish, I got a campaign song I’m dropping in a few weeks, just sharing some feelings I been going through. It’s not really commercial but it’s a nice Scooby snack while I cook."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's post

Music lovers took to Mufasa's comment section on the microblogging app to share their thoughts on his post. Some said they couldn't wait for the song to drop, while others asked if his next track is hip-hop or Amapiano. Cassper Nyovest does both genres.

@yeahskidamn

"What are you cooking man? Is it an album, EP, or what?"

@Sbu1Msiza wrote:

"Is it Piano or hip-hop dawgy dawg?"

@DonNebrenko commented:

"Wabona Thoughts, 1 of 1, and Push Through the Pain set the bar high. Do you think this next feelings song will top those that I mentioned Cass?"

@Zeeezee0 said:

" 'Nice Scooby snack?' we want the full meal, no excuses."

@TTigersstory wrote:

"That's what we need right now."

@NgobeniLebohang added;

"As we wait, Champ."

AKA's fans continue to visit his grave

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's fans continue visiting his grave. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead a month ago while out with friends on Florida Road in Durban.

A concerned tweep took to Twitter to share a video of AKA's fans visiting his grave in Johannesburg. The tweep said he had seen four videos of people visiting the grave of Supa Mega. @thegreatoneza captioned it:

"I really don't know how to feel about this hey, this is the fourth TikTok I've seen this week. Forbes fam should have gone for a private cemetery."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News