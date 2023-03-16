Big Zulu's personal trainer raised eyebrows on social media when the rapper posted pics of him and her during a training session

Big Zulu is preparing for his fight with an unnamed boxer in April while waiting for Cassper Nyovest to set an official date for their celeb boxing match

Social media users questioned why Big Zulu's trainer rocked flip-flops and carried a handbag during the training session

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Big Zulu posted pics of himself and his trainer on his timeline. The snaps of the rapper's trainer raised eyebrows online.

Big Zulu’s personal trainer raised eyebrows online. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu's personal trainer seen wearing flip-flops

Big Zulu posted the snaps on Twitter. He is training for his boxing match with an unnamed boxer on 23 April while waiting for Cassper Nyovest to set the date for their highly-anticipated boxing match.

In the snaps posted by Nkabi, his trainer was wearing flip-flops and carrying a handbag. That left many people worried that Big Zulu will not last in the ring because his trainer is a woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi reacts to pics of Big Zulu's trainer

Spicy tweeps took to Big Zulu's comment section and roasted his trainer. Some said she also needs her own trainer while others questioned why she wore flip-flops during the training session

@Thabangsepenya1 commented:

"I’m worried nge communication breakdown ela."

@lukisi asked:

"Trainer ka Handbag le diphaqaphaqa?"

@cerealRamz said:

"Is that Rachel Kolisi?"

@Black08902548 wrote:

"Inkabi is getting instructions from a woman?"

@Nandiswa_Mnukwa added:

"You're not ready, please find another trainer otherwise one punch you down."

AKA's fans continue to visit his grave

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's fans continue visiting his grave. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead a month ago while out with friends on Florida Road in Durban.

A concerned tweep took to Twitter to share a video of AKA's fans visiting his grave in Johannesburg. The tweep said he has seen four videos of people visiting the grave of Supa Mega. @thegreatoneza captioned it:

"I really don't know how to feel about this hey, this is the fourth TikTok I've seen this week. Forbes fam should have gone for a private cemetery."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News