AKA's fans continue to visit his grave in Johannesburg a month after the rapper's fatal shooting on Florida Road in Durban

The Fela In Versace hitmaker's supporters, known as the Megacy, have been paying their last respects to him with flowers and taking videos next to his grave

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the trending videos, and many said there's nothing wrong with it as long as they're not vandalising it

The Megacy continues to visit the late rapper AKA's grave. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead a month ago while out with friends on Florida Road in Durban.

AKA's fans continue to visit his grave. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Videos of fans visiting AKA's grave surface online

A concerned tweep took to to share a video of Supa Mega's fans visiting his grave in Johannesburg. The tweep said he had seen four videos of people visiting AKA's grave. @thegreatoneza captioned it:

"I really don't know how to feel about this hey. This is the fourth TikTok I've seen this week. Forbes fam should have gone for a private cemetery."

Mzansi reacts to videos of AKA's fans visiting his grave

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the videos. Some said there's nothing wrong with the late star's fans, known as the Megacy, visiting his grave and paying respect with flowers. Some said it's a bit weird.

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"It's getting weird."

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

"Me personally as a parent this would console me ukuthi my kid left an impact and he was loved and I don’t have to worry about going to the grave every day because I know people who love him go visit him too, unless the grave is being vandalised."

@lebohangbokako commented:

"AKA was for everyone, don't be jealous."

@Lisa_Akh said:

"This is actually very sweet, it really shows that people truly loved him. They are not vandalising his grave but paying respect with flowers. Maybe they are even cleaning that stone, if it was my kid I would be very happy and proud."

@nkulizondi wrote:

"AKA was loved. The family just needs to put a gate on the grave."

@NETSHITANZWAN added:

"They mean well."

Nasty C shows love to AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C showed significant love to AKA. The There They Go hitmaker gave his favourite collaborator a massive shoutout during his lit performance.

AKA and Nasty C's last song together is titled Lemons (Lemonade). The track features on Supa Mega's posthumous album, Mass Country. Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was gunned down in Durban on February 10. He was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

During his performance, Nasty C stopped the music to pay homage to AKA. He showed love to the late rapper by telling the crowd to shout Supa Mega's name.

Source: Briefly News