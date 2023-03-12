Costa Titch's family released a heartbreaking statement confirming that the musician died last night

This comes after news broke that the rapper collapsed while he was performing at the Ultra Music Festival

The family asked the public to keep them in their prayers while they grieve the death of their beloved son

The family of Costa Titch confirmed his death with a statement that was posted by @lifeofnivo on social media.

The rapper died on Saturday night after he collapsed during his performance at the Jozi Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre, reported TimesLIVE.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name "Costa Titch". It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time."

The family thanked emergency responders and the people who came to the rapper's aid after he collapsed on stage. The Tsobanoglous asked the public to keep them in their prayer as they deal with the loss of Costa.

"As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves."

Read the full statement from Costa Titch's family below:

SA celebs and citizens extend their condolences to Costa Titch's family

@tshepivundla said:

"Sending you lots of love."

@nandi_madida stated:

"I am so sorry brother, sending you so much love, comfort and healing during this very confusing time of great loss."

@charlotte_bwana posted:

"My brother, I’m so so sorry. ❤️"

@chesty_m commented:

"You are in my thoughts Pa. I am so so sorry. Love you."

@nguvi__ wrote:

"I’m so sorry Nivo, I cannot begin to imagine what the past month has been like for you, I’m praying for you and my thoughts are with you. Sending you lots of love and light."

@daisy_delo mentioned:

"Modimo. This is so painful, I’m so sorry. Sending you lots of love."

@sifasotuku said:

"Hayi no this is too much. So sorry Nivo."

@zola_hashatsi wrote:

"Condolences my King. This is sad."

@kayise_ngqula commented:

"Holding you up in grief and prayer."

Video of Costa Titch collapsing on stage at the Johannesburg Ultra Music Festival Trends: “ So heartbreaking”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africans are mourning the untimely passing of Mpumalanga rapper Costa Titch. The 27-year-old musician suddenly collapsed on stage at a music concert at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

One fan posted a video showing the moment he fell and supposedly died, and it went viral. Costa can be seen in the clip performing with fellow artists.

