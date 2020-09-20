Who is Costa Titch? Songs, age, family, net worth, parents
Costa Titch entered the entertainment industry as a dancer, but over time, he metamorphosed and registered himself as a talented rapper in music lovers' minds in South Africa. His love for music growing up has made him who he is today.
When he released Nkalakatha and Phezulu, which featured rap diva Boity, he won many music lovers' hearts as the songs went viral. He has also released top-notch visuals, proving his talent as a dancer and rapper.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Costa Tsobanoglou
|Nickname
|Costa Titch
|Gender
|Male
|Age
|27 years (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|Nelspruit Mpumalanga, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Rapper, songwriter, and dancer
|Net worth
|$200,000
|@costatitch
Who is Costa Titch?
Costa is a super-talented rapper and songwriter in South Africa. He was born in Nelspruit Mpumalanga, South Africa, with the birth name Costa Tsobanoglou.
Costa Titch's family
Little is known about Costa Titch's parents and siblings, but the rapper has often shared how his mother impacted his music career. He once noted his mother's advice to him while growing up that the friends he kept would influence his success in life.
How old is Costa Titch?
Costa Titch's age is 28 years as of 2023. Unfortunately, his day and month of birth are not made public. But it is known that he was born in 1995.
Is Costa Titch white or coloured?
Costa Titch's race is one of the things fans have been curious to know about. Although little is known about his ethnicity, the rapper is often called the "white guy who raps in isiZulu."
What is Costa Titch's home language?
During an interview session, Costa shared how he had always loved South African languages and how he was forced to do Afrikaans at school even though his choice language was Swati. He further explained that he decided to make hip-hop music in Zulu since "English is not on" in South Africa.
Early career
Costa has become a successful rapper with significant acceptance in the entertainment industry. After he developed an interest in entertainment when he was younger, he chose the dance path and did it as a hobby.
Later, he began to take it seriously with his best friend, Benny Chill, when he was about 15. He later relocated to Johannesburg in 2014 after matric to pick up dancing as a career.
He joined the New Age Steez dance crew, with Tumi Tladi and Phantom Steeze as team members. He went international, and during the Hip Hop International Dance Competition, he took the 14th position with his team. While sharing his dancing experience at some point, he said:
I was a very versatile dancer. Hip-hop was the main style, but within a whole bunch of corporate gigs, I'd done contemporary and other works. I could basically do it all. The only thing I can't do was ballet.
In the process, he started getting choreography jobs with an increased fan base in the industry. However, his rapping skills began to gather momentum. Interestingly, he has leveraged his rapping skills and created a style for himself, which everyone now reckons with.
Career progression
When Costa came into the rap scene, he had the privilege of working with notable rappers like Cassper Nyovesrt. Making the transition from dancing to rapping was not easy for him, but he knew his passion lay more within the artist than the dance industry.
From there, he started making music full-time and often claimed to be one of African trap music's pioneers. After Costa released Activate, it became a hit song and shot the star rapper into the limelight.
As a multi-talented artist, Costa Titch's rap beat is traditionally a trap subgenre of hip-hop music with very high-energy drum samples. More so, the way he uses Isizulu lines in his raps has made him a trend among traditional music lovers.
At the same time, it has made him influence other artists in the genre. He did a closing performance at the DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards with big names, including DJ Cleo, Phantom Steeze, and the Eskhaleni team. Since he started making music, he has released a few songs, some of which are hit songs.
Costa Titch's albums and songs
The touch of excellence in Titch's songs is amazing. As a talented music maker, he has won the heart of many music lovers in the country. Since he stepped into the music entertainment industry, he has released different albums, including the following:
- For Real Trappers Only
- OMWTFYB
- Wonderland EP
- Gqom Land
- Fallen Kings
Moreover, his collaborative efforts with other top artists in the industry have been greeted with significant success. So far, the following is a list of some of Costa Titch's songs released:
|Year
|Song title
|2022
|Goat
|2022
|Just Do It
|2022
|Bula Sekele
|2022
|Maitama
|2022
|Kamo Mphela
|2022
|Superstar
|2022
|TBH
|2022
|Bula Boot
|2022
|Inside
|2022
|Out Like A Light
|2022
|NGITHI LO
|2022
|Big Flexa
|2022
|Azul '22
|2022
|Ma Gang
|2021
|Super Soft
|2021
|Work
|2021
|Nomakanjani
|2021
|Uthini
|2021
|Big Deal
|2021
|Static
|2021
|Yizo Yizo
|2021
|Monate C
|2020
|Areyeng
|2020
|Nkalakatha
|2020
|Blessings
|2020
|Wag 'N Bietjie
|2020
|Durban Poison
|2020
|Made in Africa
|2020
|Great
Who is Costa Titch's girlfriend?
The singer has not revealed who his girlfriend or spouse is. He has also not revealed details about his past relationship.
What is Costa Titch's net worth?
According to Wiki South Africa, Costa Titch's net worth is estimated at $200,000. His major source of income is from producing music, writing songs and entertaining fans during events.
Costa Titch is one of the fast-rising artists in South Africa today. Though a little challenging, his transition from dancing to rapping has contributed to his industry fame. He is one of the few MCs in the game-changing face of rap, making the Afro-trap genre popular.
