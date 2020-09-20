Who is Costa Titch? Songs, age, family, net worth, parents

Costa Titch entered the entertainment industry as a dancer, but over time, he metamorphosed and registered himself as a talented rapper in music lovers' minds in South Africa. His love for music growing up has made him who he is today.

Costa Titch at the memorial service of Riky Rick at Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

When he released Nkalakatha and Phezulu, which featured rap diva Boity, he won many music lovers' hearts as the songs went viral. He has also released top-notch visuals, proving his talent as a dancer and rapper.

Profile summary

Full name Costa Tsobanoglou Nickname Costa Titch Gender Male Age 27 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Nelspruit Mpumalanga, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, songwriter, and dancer Net worth $200,000 Instagram @costatitch

Who is Costa Titch?

Costa is a super-talented rapper and songwriter in South Africa. He was born in Nelspruit Mpumalanga, South Africa, with the birth name Costa Tsobanoglou.

Costa Titch's family

Little is known about Costa Titch's parents and siblings, but the rapper has often shared how his mother impacted his music career. He once noted his mother's advice to him while growing up that the friends he kept would influence his success in life.

How old is Costa Titch?

Costa Titch's age is 28 years as of 2023. Unfortunately, his day and month of birth are not made public. But it is known that he was born in 1995.

Is Costa Titch white or coloured?

Costa Titch at YFM Big Announcement in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Costa Titch's race is one of the things fans have been curious to know about. Although little is known about his ethnicity, the rapper is often called the "white guy who raps in isiZulu."

What is Costa Titch's home language?

During an interview session, Costa shared how he had always loved South African languages and how he was forced to do Afrikaans at school even though his choice language was Swati. He further explained that he decided to make hip-hop music in Zulu since "English is not on" in South Africa.

Early career

Costa has become a successful rapper with significant acceptance in the entertainment industry. After he developed an interest in entertainment when he was younger, he chose the dance path and did it as a hobby.

Later, he began to take it seriously with his best friend, Benny Chill, when he was about 15. He later relocated to Johannesburg in 2014 after matric to pick up dancing as a career.

He joined the New Age Steez dance crew, with Tumi Tladi and Phantom Steeze as team members. He went international, and during the Hip Hop International Dance Competition, he took the 14th position with his team. While sharing his dancing experience at some point, he said:

I was a very versatile dancer. Hip-hop was the main style, but within a whole bunch of corporate gigs, I'd done contemporary and other works. I could basically do it all. The only thing I can't do was ballet.

In the process, he started getting choreography jobs with an increased fan base in the industry. However, his rapping skills began to gather momentum. Interestingly, he has leveraged his rapping skills and created a style for himself, which everyone now reckons with.

Career progression

When Costa came into the rap scene, he had the privilege of working with notable rappers like Cassper Nyovesrt. Making the transition from dancing to rapping was not easy for him, but he knew his passion lay more within the artist than the dance industry.

From there, he started making music full-time and often claimed to be one of African trap music's pioneers. After Costa released Activate, it became a hit song and shot the star rapper into the limelight.

As a multi-talented artist, Costa Titch's rap beat is traditionally a trap subgenre of hip-hop music with very high-energy drum samples. More so, the way he uses Isizulu lines in his raps has made him a trend among traditional music lovers.

At the same time, it has made him influence other artists in the genre. He did a closing performance at the DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards with big names, including DJ Cleo, Phantom Steeze, and the Eskhaleni team. Since he started making music, he has released a few songs, some of which are hit songs.

Costa Titch's albums and songs

The touch of excellence in Titch's songs is amazing. As a talented music maker, he has won the heart of many music lovers in the country. Since he stepped into the music entertainment industry, he has released different albums, including the following:

For Real Trappers Only

OMWTFYB

Wonderland EP

Gqom Land

Fallen Kings

Moreover, his collaborative efforts with other top artists in the industry have been greeted with significant success. So far, the following is a list of some of Costa Titch's songs released:

Year Song title 2022 Goat 2022 Just Do It 2022 Bula Sekele 2022 Maitama 2022 Kamo Mphela 2022 Superstar 2022 TBH 2022 Bula Boot 2022 Inside 2022 Out Like A Light 2022 NGITHI LO 2022 Big Flexa 2022 Azul '22 2022 Ma Gang 2021 Super Soft 2021 Work 2021 Nomakanjani 2021 Uthini 2021 Big Deal 2021 Static 2021 Yizo Yizo 2021 Monate C 2020 Areyeng 2020 Nkalakatha 2020 Blessings 2020 Wag 'N Bietjie 2020 Durban Poison 2020 Made in Africa 2020 Great

Who is Costa Titch's girlfriend?

The singer has not revealed who his girlfriend or spouse is. He has also not revealed details about his past relationship.

What is Costa Titch's net worth?

According to Wiki South Africa, Costa Titch's net worth is estimated at $200,000. His major source of income is from producing music, writing songs and entertaining fans during events.

Costa Titch is one of the fast-rising artists in South Africa today. Though a little challenging, his transition from dancing to rapping has contributed to his industry fame. He is one of the few MCs in the game-changing face of rap, making the Afro-trap genre popular.

READ ALSO: Who is Jordan Houghton, Israel Houghton's child? Facts about the Gospel singers family

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Jordan Houghton. Houghton is well-known internationally as a prolific gospel singer. He is a singer and songwriter specialising in gospel music.

He is known for his incredible voice and songs, full of inspiration and message. He appeared on the singing competition show American Idol season 3 but kept his personal life out of the spotlight.

Source: Briefly News