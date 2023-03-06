Who is Dingaan Khumalo and did he change his name? Everything to know

Dingaan Khumalo is no stranger to the public eye. Those conversant with South Africa's entertainment industry will know he is one of the industry's big fish. Besides being an actor, he is a presenter and singer. He caught most fans unaware when he launched his music career. But then, his sudden name change raised many people's curiosity to know more about the multi-talented actor.

From Mzansi to the world, Dingaan Khumalo's name is renowned for his life of surprises. His role as James in the Muvhango television series shot him into the limelight. As a multi-skilled personality, transitioning from acting to singing, television presenting, and then working as a voice artist came without struggle.

Dingaan Khumalo's biography summary and bio

Full name Dingaan Mokebe ka Khumalo Nickname DSK Gender Male Date of birth 26 January 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Limpopo Province, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Mr Khumalo Relationship status Single Partner Tsholofelo Matshaba Children 1 Profession Actor, singer, voice artist, presenter Net worth $121,000 Social media Instagram

Who is Dingaan Mokebe Khumalo?

Dingaan Mokebe Khumalo is a multi-talented South African entertainer nominated for a SAFTA award. For almost twenty years, he has been famous for portraying James Motsamai in Muvhango, a popular soap opera on SABC2. The character he plays is a successful businessman in the show's Tshivenda language drama series.

The actor had a challenging childhood, as his mother and stepfather, the family's sole breadwinner, raised him. His family's financial struggles hindered his academic achievements, and he could not pursue higher education, though he had access to life's necessities.

How old is Dingaan Khumalo?

Dingaan Khumalo's age is 45 years. He was born on 26 January 1978 in Limpopo Province in South Africa. He is of black ethnicity, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why did Dingaan Mokebe change his name?

Dingaan Mobeke changed his name to Dingaan Mokebe ka Khumalo after he found and reconciled with his biological father, with whom he had spent 25 years without contact.

This happened in 2016 after the actor had initiated a search for his father in 2013. Before they reconnected, Dingaan Khumalo's father, Mr Khumalo, was unaware of his son's existence.

Various family rituals and ceremonies marked the reunion to welcome the actor into the Khumalo family. The adoption of his father's surname, Khumalo, and the name change were part of the family rituals performed during the reunion.

Career

Khumalo's career began in 1998 when he played a barman named Dingaan in Generations as an extra. Despite winning R10 million, his character did not gain popularity, leading to confusion among viewers. His contract was terminated when he inquired about it, and he had to leave the show in 2000.

Despite the setback of being fired from Generations, actor Khumalo remained persistent and determined. He continued to work hard and has since then gone on to feature in other TV shows. Here are some of Dingaan Khumalo's shows and the roles he played:

Nna Sajene Kokobela and Umoja as Tshepo;

as Tshepo; Muvhango season 1 as James Motsamai;

season 1 as James Motsamai; Strictly Come Dancing season 2 as a celebrity dancer;

season 2 as a celebrity dancer; Zaziwa season 3 as himself.

The actor has also served as a presenter on the Community Builder Show. He has appeared in commercials for big brands, including Smirnoff Red, Nedbank Million Dollar Challenge, Kellogg's, and Coca-Cola Mega Millions.

Besides acting, he has also launched his music career. During an interview session with TshisaLIVE on his choice of music, he said he enjoys amapiano songs. In his words, he said:

I love amapiano. It's an authentic South African sound, and the shows I'm doing are too hectic. They are very stressful. I needed some therapy in my life and amapiano is the perfect therapy for me.

Dingaan Khumalo's real wife

Dingaan Khumalo has had a few relationships, but he is not married. In the mid-2000s, he began a romantic relationship with his Muvhango co-star and award-winning actress, Tsholofelo Matshaba. The couple dated for five years before breaking up in 2010.

During their relationship, they welcomed a daughter, although her name has not been made public. Despite the public not knowing Dingaan Khumalo's child's name, many believe she bears Vincentia because of the tattoo on her mother's back.

After his breakup with Tsholofelo, Dingaan reportedly dated Asanda Ngcobo from Durban. However, Asanda dumped him on Twitter, claiming that he was unfaithful.

In 2016, Drum Magazine reported that the actor was planning to marry his girlfriend of five years in his hometown. But then, when asked about it, he expressed his anger towards the press and said he would never invite the media to his wedding.

Dingaan Khumalo's net worth

The actor and singer is reportedly worth R2 million, over $121,000 in 2023. He accumulated it through endorsements, TV shows, and his remarkable acting career.

Dingaan Khumalo is a multi-talented South African actor who has firmly established himself as an entertainment headline-maker. With a string of successful shows to his credit, he continues to inspire aspiring actors in South Africa and globally.

