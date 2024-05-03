Mmusi Maimane congratulated EFF's Floyd Shivambu on bagging his second masters.

Maimane said it was important for leaders to be academically strong.

Mzansi says he's lowkey throwing jabs at DA leader John Steenhuisen for matric saga

Maimane applauded Shivambu for his second master's degree, Mzansi says the message is meant for Steenhuisen. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images/ Twitter/ Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane took to X to celebrate and congratulate EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on his second master's degree.

Shivambu graduated with a Master of Science degree in International Development from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

However, South Africans thought the message was not only directed to Shivambu but to DA leader John Steenhuisen as well.

Maimane applauds Shivambu on recent achievement

During a video message, Maimane praised Shivambu's academic achievement, emphasizing the importance of education in leadership.

Maimane has always advocated for education and even petitioned against Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education, to step down from her post.

"Education is absolutely crucial. I always want to congratulate people who are doing exceptionally well in academia. So, I want to congratulate Floyd Shivambu for getting his MSc. I think it's inspiring."

"I think more and more South Africans must get involved in academic work. We need leadership in this country that is constantly developing its own skills and is also academically strong. So congrats, my brother. I wish you well; all the best."

Is Maimane being shady?

While the gesture was initially seen as a commendable display of sportsmanship and mutual respect, some netizens insisted Maimane had a subliminal message for Steenhuisen.

@TshifiwaS70624 said:

"@jsteenhuisen @OurDA I'm very good at reading between the lines, this message is meant for your leader ."

@nomsashabanguf commented:

"This message is for someone but indirect ..."

@bragga_ghabisa added:

"Now encourage John."

@Nape98219294 noted:

"Tell @jsteenhuisen to finish matric."

Steenhuisen matric saga

The DA leader's lack of a post-matric qualification has once again become the focal point.

His education first came to light last year when the party’s KwaZulu-Natal caucus called for a Chief Whip to possess a university degree, while Steenhuisen only obtained a Matric certificate at Northwood Boys High School in Durban 26 years ago.

Ever since, opposition party leaders such as the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have reminded Steenhuisen that he doesn't have post-matric qualifications.

Shivambu bags second master's degree

Briefly News reported that Shivambu bagged his second master's degree, after obtaining a Master of Arts degree from Wits University in 201

Shivambu shared his graduation ceremony on social media and said he was awarded the qualification on Tuesday.

“I had the honor of being awarded an MSc in International Development degree by the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies."

“The journey was worth it and expanded our understanding of what is to be done."

He said he was honored to be part of the alums that were attended by a political activist from Guyana, Walter Rodney, and Ethiopian politician, Arkebe Oqubay.

