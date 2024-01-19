The Build One SA president, Mmusi Maimane, has called for Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education, to step down from her post

Maimane accused her of not rescuing the education system and instead of plunging it into further despair

South Africans agreed and remarked that the country's education is worse than it was in the past

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Mmusi Maimane wants Angie Motshekga to go. Images: Guillem Sartorio / AFP via Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The president of the Build One SA political party, Mmusi Maimane, is petitioning for the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, to resign. Maimane believes the education system is worse than when she stepped into the role 15 years ago.

South Africans stood by Maimane and lamented the country's poor quality of education.

Mmusi Maimane calls for Angie Motshekga's resignation

According to eNCA, one of Maimane's significant marks is the pass mark, which controversially dropped to 30% years ago. Maimane said that this indicates that the child cannot be deemed proficient. He believes that it undermines children's intelligence and is also used to determine that only 41% of the matriculants who passed received a bachelor's pass rate. Maimane said the number is not helpful for children who want to apply to universities in other countries.

Maomane also warned that Early Childhood Development centres should be properly budgeted for. He added that they are underfunded and said that this contributes to the statistic that 8 out of 10 children in the country cannot read for meaning by the time they are in grade 4. Budgeting for the ECD centres ensures that education is improved.

SA supports Maimane's call

South Africans on Facebook stood behind Maimane's call for the minister to resign.

Stephen Anthony said:

"It's about time. SA has one of the best education systems in the world. Now it's worth nothing."

Mzoxolo Steli added:

"I'm not happy with the number of bachelor's passes. I need quality education."

Mkay Yujiro wrote:

"BOSA should be encouraging young people to vote because ANC cadres are glued to their positions."

Conrad Hennig was sarcastic.

"Comrades never get fired or resign."

Ntanga Xolo was angry.

"Nothing improves under her leadership."

The matric pass rate stands at 82.9%, the highest it's ever been

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the matric pass rate for the 2023 class was 82.9%, which was higher than last year and any other year.

The country's pass rate is the highest it's ever been, and Free State remains the province with the most matriculants passed.

South Africans congratulated those who passed and celebrated their hard work.

