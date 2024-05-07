Lady Du announced the release date of her new single Underrated featuring Nkosazana Daughter, as well as her upcoming EP Ngwenya, scheduled for release on her birthday, 17 May

The EP's title is derived from her family name, and she will drop a single from the EP on 10 May

Fans eagerly anticipate Lady Du's new music, expressing excitement and admiration for her work on social media

Lady Du announces new music

Award-winning Mzansi star Lady Du has been busy in the studio with several artists and fans are about to hear what she has been working on. The hitmaker headed to her social media page to share more details about her upcoming projects.

The Tjina hitmaker said the name Ngwenya was derived from her family name. She also noted that the EP will be dropped on her birthday on 17 May. The star who worked with several artists on the project also revealed that she would be dropping a single from the EP on 10 May. Part of her post read:

"On the 10th we are dropping my first single from the EP titled NGWENYA with the most amazing vocalist ever @nkosazana_daughter who taught me sooo much about myself in a short space of time! I’m finally dropping my EP on my actual birthday the 17th of may. I worked with people I feel South Africa needs to see!"

Mzansi can't wait for Lady Du's EP

Social media users are counting down the days until Lady Du's new music drops. Many said they can't wait for the music to drop.

@unathi.co said:

" Profoundly beautiful CAMAGU mntana wakwa NGWENYA. Ewe uyaziqenya ngawe shlobo Sam. Sonke futhi. You are LOVED"

@badazzfarita commented:

"Sounds beautiful ❤️ even though I don’t understand the language. Queen Wawa never miss she always bring the heat."

@mccullar_j15 added:

"Powerful ❤️"

@dm_keey noted:

"All the best, QUEEN!"

