Mzansi weighed in on the now-trending Tshwala Bam Remix featuring Burna Boy

The Nigerian superstar jumped on the viral hit and gave it the Burna flavour, but it seems Mzansi isn't feeling it

One of the song's producers spoke to Briefly News about how they ended up working with Burna Boy

Burna Boy's ‘Tshwala Bam Remix’ failed to impress South African listeners. Images: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry and Instagram/ official.tito_m

Burna Boy didn't let the Tshwala Bam craze fade without giving it a spin. However, the Nigerian superstar didn't join the viral dance challenge; instead, he hopped on the song for a remix, and Mzansi had much to say about it.

Mzansi rates Burna Boy's Tshwala Bam Remix

South Africans were shocked to learn that Burna Boy had remixed Tshwala Bam and had some rather colourful things to say about the song.

Speaking to Briefly News, TitoM told the publication how the track came about:

"We were on tour in Nigeria, and it happened that he [Burna Boy] was there too. Long story short, we went to the studio, and then it happened!"

While keeping most of the original production, the Last Last hitmaker delivered an opening verse and left Mzansi utterly underwhelmed:

Kay_Machili said:

"Some songs don't need to be remixed. I would understand if they wanted to reach a broader market, but the original has already reached the international market. This remix sucks, and what the hell is Burna Boy saying?"

thusga advised:

"SA artists with big songs should stop doing this."

Mjereza231 was unimpressed:

"They messed up a good song, totally unnecessary to make a remix."

mphokeo wrote:

"What an unnecessary remix."

KenGlobally posted:

"We won’t be streaming this trash, unfortunately."

Kelly Rowland joins Tshwala Bam dance challenge

Another big star who hopped on the Tshwala Bam trend was Kelly Rowland when she recruited her dancers for the challenge.

The former Destiny's Child member had fans raving over her moves and South Africans beaming at how far local dance moves had gone.

Like other Americans, the Like This hitmaker gave the dance a cool twist and incorporated other famous South African moves as well:

Tshwala Bam dominates streaming platforms

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tshwala Bam surpassing seven billion views on TikTok.

Not only that, but the viral hit also surpassed 47 million streams and shot to the top of international music charts.

