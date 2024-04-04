Tshwala Bam , the hit single by Mzansi stars Titom and Yuppe, featuring S.N.E and EeQue, is taking the world by storm, dominating streams locally and internationally

The song has achieved massive success, surpassing seven billion TikTok views and 47 million streams in less than two months, also securing a spot in the Billboard US Top 10 Afrobeats charts

Celebrities like Simz Ngema, Robot Boii, and Tyla have joined the viral Tshwala Bam dance challenge, further fueling its widespread popularity

‘Tshwala Bam’ has surpassed 7 billion views and 47 million streams. Image: @official.tito_m and @yuppeyeager

Source: Instagram

Tshwala Bam continues to dominate streams

Tshwala Bam is undeniably the song of the year. The hit single took the world by storm and many South Africans have joined the trending Tshwala Bam dance challenge. Celebs including Simz Ngema, Robot Boii, Tyla, Bontle Modiselle and even American singer Jason Derulo hopped onto the viral challenge.

According to a post shared by @rapturehub_ on the micro-blogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), Tshwala Bam is still dominating local and international streams. Per the publication, the hit song surpassed seven billion TikTok views and 47 million streams on other streaming platforms less than two months after its release. The post read:

"TSHWALA BAM CONTINUES TO HIT BIG TitoM & Yuppe’s “Tshwala Bam” (feat. S.N.E & EeQue) has officially surpassed 7 billion TikTok views and 40 million streams all in just 47 days. It currently occupies a position inside the Billboard US Top 10 Afrobeats charts (#8). "

Fans react to Tshwala Bam's impressive success

Mzansi is proud that Tshwala Bam is dominating the airwaves locally and internationally. The song is also in the Billboard US Top 10 Afrobeats charts.

@geezybeatz145 said:

"Biggest hit recently"

