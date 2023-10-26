Tyla has achieved a major milestone by surpassing Burna Boy's monthly Spotify listeners, making her the second most-listened-to African artist on the platform

Rema leads the list with 34.3 million listeners, while Burna Boy has 18.9 million.

This accomplishment has garnered widespread celebration in South Africa, with social media users expressing pride in Tyla's success and her representation of the country on the global stage

Tyla's light has continued to shine all over the world following the release of her chart-topping hit Water. The star who has been globetrotting and giving unmatched performances recently achieved a major fit.

Tyla has surpassed Burna Boy to become the second African artist with the most monthly Spotify listeners. Image: @tyla and Mike Coppola/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyla Surpases Burna Boy's monthly listeners on Spotify

South African singer and dancer Tyla has continued to fly the country's flag high. The star recently had the country basking in pride when she achieved another major fit.

According to a popular fact check page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the star is now the second African artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.

According to Africa Facts Zone, Tyla now has 19.4 million Spotify listeners, while Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy only has 18.9 million. Rema is leading the list with 34.3 million Spotify listeners. The post read:

"Tyla has overtaken Burna Boy to have the second most Spotify monthly listeners in Africa. She has 19.4 million Spotify monthly listeners."

Mzansi celebrates Tyla's new success

South Africans on social media are celebrating Tyla's success. Many said the singer is making the country proud

@Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

"Since Ramaphosa Became The President South Africa Is Topping in everything,. Music(entertainment) Sports (world cup) , unemployment, sars, eggs prices, chickens indeed viva President Ramaphosa viva Anc"

@Jamani_Khanyi commented:

"African Queen to the world ❤️. We’re proud of Tyla in South Africa and she must overtake everyone who is in front of her ❤️."

@Lindo_Mnisi added:

"With one song, or there are some other great songs in her catalogue?"

Tyla flies SA flag in The Tonight Show post using 7 photos: “What an African popstar looks like!”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla, a Johannesburg-born singer whose hot song Water blew up worldwide, shared with her international followers the story of her African dream after an interview on a famous late-night show.

The dancing and singing sensation was featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and posted on her Instagram page some media from her performance with an inspiring caption.

