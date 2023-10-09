Master KG congratulated South African singer Tyla on her global success, as her song Water surpassed his Spotify record and became the highest-charting South African song on Apple Music US,

Master KG has taken to social media to congratulate fellow South African singer and songwriter Tyla on her global success.

Master KG has congratulated Tyla after she surpassed his global Spotify records. Image: @tyla and @masterkgsa

Master KG congratulates Tyla after breaking his global Spotify record

Tyla proudly raised her country's flag as her chart-topping song Water shattered a previous record held by Master KG's Jerusalema. The song burst onto the Apple Music US chart at an impressive position of 82, marking it the highest-charting South African song to date.

The singer also broke the record for most monthly listeners for a South African artist in Spotify history, surpassing Master KG. Taking to his Twitter page after the news broke, Master KG congratulated the star and noted that she is talented. The post read:

"❤️ She's super Talented congratulations @Tyla."

Master KG hailed for acknowledging Tyla's talent

Social media users showered the Jerusalema hitmaker with praise following his post. Many said he did the right thing by congratulating Tyla, despite beating his global records.

@DistinctLee said:

"This is amazing to see ❤️"

@MlungisiChiya2 commented:

"Congratulating a fellow artist really indicates that you're great, you got a great heart and that's really good for the industry"

@tylabrasil wrote:

"Two legends from South Africa, you are incredible. ❤️"

