Kwesta announced a concert at the Carnival City Big Top Arena to celebrate 16 years in the music business

The rapper took to social media to announce the achievement and to give details of the event entitled The 16th Bar

Kwesta is one of South Africa's most successful rappers and one of the highest-selling hip-hop artists in the country's history

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kwesta announced a concert to celebrate 16 years in the rap game. Images: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Kwesta is celebrating 16 years in the music industry with an upcoming concert at Carnival City. The rapper shared details of the event on his social media platforms, which he has dubbed The 16th Bar.

Kwesta announces event to mark 16 years in showbiz

The rapper plans to mark his outstanding longevity with a legacy concert at the pristine Carnival City Big Top Arena on August 12 later this year. The muso posted an announcement video detailing the event on his social media pages.

On his Twitter page, Kwesta posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I am but a product of your love and support. A work of many contributors. Made in the ghetto by maids in the ghetto. 5 albums and a life long verse. This is THE 16th BAR! Thank you for writing it with me. A celebration of 16 years in the game @Computicket https://bit.ly/3TsDb8q"

Early beginnings in South African Hip-Hop scene

Kwesta has been a formidable force in the South African music scene for almost two decades. Known for this gravel voice and intricate lyricism, the rapper has forged a great career in Mzansi's Hip Hop circles.

Born in Katlehong, a township in Gauteng, the rapper made his way into the big time through his first studio album Special Rekwest which earned him deals with DStv and opened him to a national audience.

Achieving mainstream success with DaKar II

Since then, Kwesta has achieved outstanding success in the South African music industry. The 34-year-old's third album Dakar II became one of the highest-selling South African hip hop albums of all time, with 210 000 copies sold and reaching 7x platinum status certified by the Recording Industry of South Africa.

His list of accolades includes six SAMAs, four South African Hip Hop Awards, and an MTV Music Award.

With hits such as the South African Music Awards winning single Ngud featuring fellow emcee Cassper Nyovest and Nomayini, it's easy to see why the musician has proved so reputable.

According to an article by Mail & Guardian, the rapper released a joint album with amapiano producer Kabza De Small.

Nota Baloyi takes jab at Kwesta again, claims he became controversial after ending relationship with rapper

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on music exec Nota Baloyi taking jabs at Kwesta.

Nota Baloyi was a guest on Arthur Mafokate's new podcast Set The Record Straight when he claimed he made Kwesta successful. Taking jabs at his former business partner, Nota claimed his hard work made Kwesta successful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News