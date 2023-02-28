South African hip-hop heads got into a heated debate about who is the greatest hip-hop artist in the country

Late rapper AKA took the top spot and rappers such as K.O, Pro Kid, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest, among others, made it to the top 10 list

Some people took to the timeline to complain that their favourite rappers such as Reason and Proverb were not on the list

Mzansi hip-hop heads took to social media to share their thoughts on the list of greatest hip-hop artists of all time that surfaced online.

AKA, Cassper Nyovest and K.O have been running the hip-hop game for a minute. Image: @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest, @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

According to a tweep with the handle @lebron_griffin, late rapper AKA is Mzansi's GOAT when it comes to rap music. The likes of K.O, Pro Kid, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, among others also made the cut. The rap fan captioned his Twitter post:

Mzansi reacts to the top 10 list of Mzansi's greatest hip-hop artists

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the list. Some shared the names of their favourite rappers who did not make the cut.

@Cutee_Ram commented:

"How Les and Cassper made that list and Reason, Verb and Reece didn't, is beyond me."

@Sphoza_01 wrote:

"Cassper is before Nasty C, Da Les is there but no Reason/Koolkat/Ma-E/Stilo, Emtee is sitting at number 9....Lol, ai this list."

@Blackman7283 said:

"I think the mistake was comparing old school and these young boys. Like the time of Skwata Camps cannot be compared to now. Hip-hop has evolved now and has a huge fan base than back then. Your criteria of the best involves money and they were not making a lot of money back then."

@JauntyMpambane commented:

"Nah I don't agree with most artists on this list, I mean uphi uPitch Black Afro."

@MarkBond0071997 wrote:

"A SA hip hop list without proverb in it is not a list."

@lindo_culture added:

"There's no way I am agreeing to this list."

Ma-E parts ways wih Skhanda World

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ma-E officially left Skhanda World. The rapper was signed to the label founded by his former Teargas member and favourite collaborator, K.O.

Skhanda World and Universal Music SA issued a joint statement confirming Ma-E's exit. In the statement released on social media, the joint labels revealed that Ma-E, JustBheki and DJ Mr X left.

Taking to Twitter, Ma-E showed his former label some love. Reacting to the joint press release, he thanked the label for the opportunity they gave him to work with them.

