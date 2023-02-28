Blxckie posted four photos showcasing his precious trophies, recognising his immense impact on SA hip hop

The photos went viral on Twitter, with Blxckie's fans expressing their love and appreciation for their fave

Online peeps said the star deserves more gongs, but they love how he treasures even the ones he has

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi hip-hop superstar, Blxckie has shown off what his incredible artistry has afforded him. The star posted snaps of his award collection, proving he's indeed one of SA's top musicians.

Blxckie's are super proud of his success after he showed off his trophies. Image: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

The Kwenzekile hitmaker released his debut album in 2021, yet he's already one of the most sought-after talents in South Africa. Blxckie is adored by Mzansi music fans and fellow artists who feature him in their songs.

Recently, Blxckie received praise for his contribution to assassinated rapper AKA's new album, Mass Country. The star was featured in the song Dangerous, which Supa Mega also included his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.

Blxckie poses next to his awards and Mzansi goes crazy

Blxckie shared four pictures, striking different poses to show off the gongs better. Mzansi was super impressed after seeing the South African Music Awards (SAMA) gong. According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Blxckie walked away as a winner of Best Hip Hop in 2022 at the SAMAs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@KabeloMohlah02 shared:

"Somnyama the real Goat."

@KiggaForbes said:

"Even without the awards, your booking fee was still going to skyrocket because of your music's quality."

@MabasaAndisa posted:

"Frame 4 will go hard in 2072 when we talk of all time greats."

@BabonkeL wrote:

"I apologise for underrating you for such a long time, bro. Wow, I'm now a fan."

@jaygriffith_ reacted:

"Grateful to watch your success, brother."

@blkniga_ also said:

"You deserve more and yes, more will come."

@KingJossTee also shared:

"Benefits of believing in yourself and your craft I'm inspired."

@rudeboymelly added:

"It's only the beginning "

Blxckie gets major bag, rapper and top booze brand make it official, Mzansi congratulates him

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Blxckie took to social media to inform Mzansi that he had bagged a major bag. The rapper shared that he's now the official ambassador of Hunter's Cider.

The star worked with the alcohol brand before, but nothing was official. They decided to take their partnership to another level.

Daily Sun reported that Blxckie shared the good news on his official Instagram account. The 24-year-old hip-hop artist added that he was excited to be part of the booze brand's family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News