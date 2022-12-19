Blxckie has announced that he's now the official ambassador of Hunter's Dry after working with them on a couple of projects

The Yex4 rapper took to his timeline over the weekend to share the good news and his supporters are here for their fave getting the major bag

The MTV Base MC of the Year also shared that he's super excited to be part of the top brand's family and his fans from all corners of Mzansi congratulated their boy

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Blxckie has taken to social media to let Mzansi know that he has bagged a major bag. The rapper shared that he's now the official ambassador of Hunter's Cider.

Blxckie is now the official ambassador of Hunter's Cider. Image: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

The star has worked with the alcohol brand before but nothing was official. They've decided to take their partnership to another level.

Daily Sun reports that Blxckie shard the good news on his official Instagram account. The 24-year-old hip-hop artist added that he's super excited to be part of the booze brand's family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Blxckie's fans congratulate him

The Yex4 hitmaker's supporters took to his comment section to congratulate him. Many said it's great to see their fave flourish because he has been putting in the work in the hip-hop space.

elated_liss said:

"031 stand up."

allybenaire commented:

"Love to see it."

royalplushsa wrote:

"It's Great To See You Flourish."

kidmxjxsty_sa commented:

"Green on Green, talk about brand alignment."

thee_mara_kays said:

"You are the real deal I salute you, man."

veetheboy wrote:

"All the way up."

sahiphopday2day added:

"Well done bro."

MTV Base names Blxckie MC of the Year

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MTV Base has announced its list of Mzansi's top 10 rappers for 2022. The music channel's hip-hop panel named Blxckie the MC of the year.

The MTV Base Top 10 Hottest MCs of 2022 list was announced recently. While Blxckie leads the pack, his Sete collaborator K.O took the second spot.

K.O and Blxckie's blazing hot single featuring Young Stunna is doing damages on the dance floor and is one of the most streamed songs this year. TshisaLIVE reports that Nasty C took the third spot.

He has been doing international tours and collaborating with successful rappers like AKA and Cassper Nyovest. Maglera Doe Boy and A-Reece completed the first half of the list.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News