A woman from Johannesburg took a chance and opened up a salon with nothing but a dream worth following

The ambitious lady started off with no clients, no resources, no furniture, just passion for her new business venture as a nail tech

The TikTokker admitted to having a very challenging start with nerves, but as she persevered, she started seeing the light at the end of the tunnel

An ambitious lady from Johannesburg took a chance to make her ‘salon owner’ dream come true.

An ambitious lady from Johannesburg started her nail tech business from scratch in a foreign location. Image: @shanei_88

The lady shared her rocky journey on TikTok, which inspired many.

Living the dream

Shanei, or @shanei_88, showed remarkable resilience from the beginning of her journey, proving that perseverance is critical to making your dreams come true. We see Shanei trying to make ends meet as she settles into her new workstation.

Watch as the TikTok lady fights for her dream below:

Humble beginnings

Having to start from the bottom, Shanei showed incredible strength as she gathered everything she needed for her new salon.

She had moved to a new location, Bree Street in Johannesburg, where she had no clients, but because of her faith in herself, she made ends meet.

A helping hand

The lady had no furniture, but through random acts of kindness, her workmate handed down her old furniture for her to use, and Shanei wasted no time putting it to good use.

The nail tech attracted customers who were happy with her work and she started making good money, making her journey worth the rocky start.

Supporting a small business

Netizens were happy that Shanei’s journey was a success and shared words of encouragement via the comments section of her TikTok video. Some social media users who stayed within the area of her work asked to be given clear directions to her salon so that they could support her business.

Here’s what netizens had to say:

@user1343406676341 shared wished Shanei all the best on her new business venture:

“Danko! Keep it up. God helps those who help themselves.”

@ANGA_ loved what she saw and promised to visit the salon:

“I will definitely come.”

@Lekho Dlamini expressed his excitement for Shanei and said:

“I’m so proud of you, my friend.”

@Tee offered good words of encouragement:

“Risk takers are history makers.”

@Rearabetswe Karabo M will be seeing the nail tech soon:

“I’m going to save your number and at monthend, I’m definitely coming to you. I love people who are brave and take risks for their dreams.”

