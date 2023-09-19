A woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared her journey on TikTok of becoming a successful business owner after dropping out of university

The inspiring video is a testament to determination and hard work, encouraging others to pursue their dreams

The video has inspired budding entrepreneurs who want to start their businesses but don't know how to do it

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared a video about her journey of becoming a successful entrepreneur after dropping out of university. Images: @andiile_mtolo

Source: TikTok

A KZN woman shared her story in a TikTok video of dropping out of university to become a successful business owner.

Uni dropout to business owner

Andile Mtolo decided to share her journey on TikTok, highlighting how her journey started. The entrepreneur started with just R5,000 from money she saved from online teaching. Even though she had little experience, she was determined to learn and grow. Now, after 12 months, she reflected on how far she came in a video.

Mtolo faced slow progress, unmet expectations, and the harsh realities of business. In December, she contemplated closing her business but decided to open BossUp Academy instead. Her goal was clear: she wanted to create a safe space for aspiring entrepreneurs to get help starting their businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Her coaching business was scary, but her faith was stronger than her fear. In just seven months, her coaching significantly impacted Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

KZN woman inspires Mzansi

The entrepreneur is inspiring people across Mzansi with her remarkable journey. From a university dropout to a thriving business owner, her story is a beacon of hope and motivation for many.

People flocked to the comment section with questions and well wishes:

@Nelisiwe Sibiya shared:

"So proud of you my baby."

@RoyalRefiloe commented:

"Very inspiring."

@Melokuhle Makhaye applauded:

"I am so inspired."

@Lebo_fit2 praised:

"So grateful I purchased the program and I’m still learning."

@Aaliyah Tzur said:

"I’m so proud of you and I don’t even know you!"

@Ivy Pule | YouTuber commented:

"Crazy faith! I love that, you are doing amazing babe can't wait to use your services."

Entrepreneur flexes independence

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a single mom-turned-entrepreneur showcasing independence in a TikTok video, encouraging women to believe in themselves.

The clip captures her confidently dropping her kids off at school, free from worries and reporting to a boss.

Mzansi was encouraged by her story, a powerful reminder that dreams are achievable, even as a single parent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News