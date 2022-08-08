A lady took a leap of faith and turned her passion for nails into a business with its own gorgeous salon

Twitter user @JabusTH1 is the proud business owner of a nail salon in Cape Town which she is super proud of

People love the salon and cannot wait to go show the inspiring woman support by getting their nails done

It takes a leap of faith and a whole load of hard work and passion to open a whole shop. One woman put her passion for nails into a salon that she just opened and couldn’t be more grateful for her dream becoming reality.

Jabu has opened her very own nail salon and it looks gorgeous. Image: Twitter / @JabusTH1

Sometimes you just have to take a chance even if no one believes in you. This woman took her jump and now she is a salon owner.

Twitter user @JabusTH1 shared pictures of her gorgeous salon, letting people know that she is open for business. Yes, babe, level up!

The stunning pink, black and gold salon looks like heaven on earth. Sis has clearly poured her heart and soul into this business and we pray it flourishes. Congrats, hun.

“Just opend my first Nail tech store❤️”

The people of Mzansi show their love and support to the new business owner

People LOVE the salon and cannot wait to get their nails done. Many flooded the comment section asking the woman where she is so they can come and support her.

Take a look at some of the awesome comments:

@OparahJasper said:

“Congratulations may you fly higher and higher ☺️”

@MaDhlomo_ said:

“Congratulations! ❤️

“Tell us where you’re based so we can come support you ”

@Brownie_Lee_ said:

“Congratulations honey May your door be flooded with clients all day everyday ❤️”

@dladlasinethemb said:

