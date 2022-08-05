A beautiful young South African woman recently headed online to celebrate an incredible achievement

In her heart-warming post, she took time to thank God for making this monumental moment possible for her

Fellow law peeps took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady and welcome her to the profession

There are so many inspiring Mzansi women standing to be admitted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa, and one more recently joined the crew.

Twitter user @LM_Okuhle was just admitted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa. Image: Twitter / @LM_Okuhle

It takes many years of dedication, sacrifice and hustle to make a moment like this happen. One woman put it into perspective with a timeline of her wins.

Twitter user @LM_Okuhle was just admitted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa and couldn’t contain her excitement. She worked hard for this and is so grateful that the day finally came.

“5 years of studying.

“2 years of articles. 4 board exams.

“An admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

“God has been good.”

Social media users shower the attorney with praise

Some know what it takes to make this milestone and they honour the woman’s dedication. A big win and people were there to make sure she knew it.

Take a look at some of the supportive comments:

@TruthIntake said:

“You’ve worked hard. Congratulations.

“Now go make that money and fix those teeth mam.”

@Luh_Maseko said:

“Congratulations Mbaliwe were actually in the same Court yesterday, court 11A.”

@lesego__mm said:

“Love this thread. Congratulations!!! ✨”

@kafur_ said:

In related news, Briefly News reported that another beautiful young South African woman is proving to other young ladies with dreams that anything is possible if you set your mind to it. Heading to LinkedIn, Azia Adande shared some amazing news - she was just admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

In her post, Adande explains that it took her four years to complete her law degree, four board exams and two years of doing her articles but she finally completed it all in the end and can now celebrate being a successful attorney. She also included some beautiful pics of herself looking stunning outside the courthouse.

"4 years of LLB, 4 board exams, and 2 years of articles = Admitted Attorney of the High Court of SA," she wrote happily.

