A pretty lady from Limpopo is over the moon after being admitted as an attorney to the high court, sharing the amazing news online

Taking to LinkedIn, Nkhuliseni Mpilo smiled from ear to ear in the snap posted on the social media platform and looked hella pleased with the accomplishment

South African social media users expressed how proud they were of the young lady, congratulating her heartily in the post’s comment section

A beautiful lawyer from Limpopo is excited about being admitted as a high court attorney, and why wouldn’t she be? It’s an amazing achievement.

Nkhuliseni Mpilo is excited about her high court admission. Image: Nkhuliseni Mpilo/LinkedIn.

The newly minted legal eagle studied for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Venda, bagging her degree in 2018.

Taking to LinkedIn, Nkhuliseni Mpilo, who functions as a candidate attorney at Makamu & Munyai Incorporated, seemed incredibly stoked with her milestone, sharing a cute snap from the day, with the caption of her post reading:

“Your newly admitted legal practitioner (attorney) of the high court of South Africa.”

Social media peeps rushed to the comment section of the gorgeous young lady’s post and wished her well for the amazing achievement.

Here are some of the coolest reactions from netizens:

Geofrey Lukwago is very impressed:

“Congratulations! Welcome to the bar!”

Simo S. Mthethwa is happy for the rising legal star:

“Congrats, and welcome to the noble profession.”

Claudius Mabidilala wrote:

“Congratulations, Nkhuli.”

Mulisa Meshack Mathavha expects great things from the young attorney:

“Congratulations on your admission.”

