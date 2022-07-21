A young legal eagle based in Johannesburg has taken to the socials to celebrate winning a big case after a long battle

Surprise Manyaiyi was also stoked about her 43rd court appearance after being admitted as an attorney less than a year ago

The sis says that she cried after she won the case because of how challenging the legal battle was and is excited about the victory

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A stunning lawyer residing in Johannesburg is over the moon after winning a massive court case following a draining two-year battle.

Surprise Manyaiyi was overjoyed after finally winning a big court case. Image: Surprise Manyaiyi/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The babe is also thrilled about having made her 43rd appearance in court after being admitted as an attorney about nine months ago.

Surprise Manyaiyi is a real go-getter, making big strides in her career after only completing her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the Free State in 2019.

In a LinkedIn post, the pretty young woman explained that she was emotional after finally seeing the case to finality and winning by proving that her client had an oral agreement in place:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Today marks my 43rd appearance in court post-admission. This time I was appearing to note a judgment in the regional court for a matter I instituted when I was still a candidate attorney.

“The matter concerned proved the existence of an oral loan agreement. I appeared and argued on behalf of the plaintiff and the judgment was delivered in favour of our client with an award for the full amount claimed. When the order was read, I literally shed tears [publicly] in open court.”

Surprise noted that one of her senior colleagues, upon seeing her outside, gave her a big hug and said they understood why she felt so emotional after the incredibly challenging two-year battle.

The Johannesburg attorney was showered with compliments in the comment section

Netizens were wowed by the young lawyer’s perseverance and grit despite how tough her journey was:

Melva Mahashe reacted:

“Congratulations and well done!”

Iwuoha Sylvester Tochukwu wants Surprise to continue shining:

“Super. Education is indeed a very good thing. Shine on, my girl. God is your strength.”

Bonolo Ntlatleng always expected great things:

“Yaaaaassss, Surprise! I always knew from our fellow days that excellence is in your reach. Proud of you, sis!”

Legal eagle: Stunning mom celebrates becoming high court attorney, Saffas congratulate her boss babe moves

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about a gorgeous young mom taking to the socials to celebrate being admitted as an attorney of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

In a cute snap posted on LinkedIn, Moyahabo Lebea looked hella stoked with her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner. Mzansi online users were incredibly impressed with the young lady’s fantastic accomplishment, with her comment section swamped with messages of congratulations.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News