Young South African Woman Inspires Mzansi By Earning Degree After Having a Baby
- A lady took to social media to showcase her degree after having a child, and people were inspired
- Netizens were impressed by the hun's achievement despite the hurdle she faced as they flocked to the comments with congratulatory messages
One young woman gave her viewers in Mzansi a glimpse into her big milestone, and people were inspired by the hun.
Woman flexes having her degree after having a baby
A stunner bagged her degree and took to TikTok to show it off. In the clip shared by @mdineka_nosi on the video platform shows the young lady standing with her baby. The hun revealed that she got her degree after giving birth and could not be more prouder.
The lady's clip grabbed many people's attention online, gathering over 91K views along with thousands of likes and comments. While taking to her TikTok caption, the stunner cracked a joke, saying:
"He’s so sick of me already."
Mzansi congratulates graduate
Social media users were impressed by the woman and inspired by how she managed to be a mother and a student. They took to the comments to shower her with heartwarming messages.
Mokgadi J.Lefa cracked a joke, saying:
"Cocomelon be like, "Hey, you'll, my mom and I are graduates."
Zia expressed:
"I Love this content ke sana."
Sebenzile Magagul536 said:
"Yes yes yes they must know. I am definitely recreating."
User simply said:
"I love this."
Kgadi Khumalo gushed over the woman, adding:
"Degree babe. usemhle kalok!"
Woman graduates in record time despite falling pregnant and becoming a wife while studying
Briefly News previously reported that a young woman shared a TikTok video revealing how her life took several unexpected turns. However, she still managed to achieve her goal of graduating from university.
Khanyisa (@khanyisa_000) shared a post of herself looking beautiful in her graduation cap and hood. She disclosed that she fell pregnant while doing her second year and got married at the age of 21.
