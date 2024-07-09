South Africans swooned over a beautiful Checkers employee after she shared a clip on TikTok

A woman in South Africa left many people in Mzansi drooling over her. The stunner shared a video on TikTok, and it went viral online.

SA gushes over beautiful Checkers worker

TikTok user @mphoblessing30 shared a video of herself in her work gear. The hun who works at Checkers left many people gushing over her as South Africans could not get over how stunning she looked.

@mphoblessing30's clip grabbed the attention of many, and it became a hit on the video platform, clocking over 240K views, thousands of likes and comments. While taking to her TikTok caption, the beauty simply said:

"A cute hun."

Watch the video of the stunning Checkers worker below:

Mzansi reacts to the stunning Checkers worker's video

The online community admired the hun's beauty and flocked to the comments section to compliment her.

Mrs Palesa gushed over the lady, saying:

"You look like Phuti Kgomo ey, you're beautiful."

Boity added:

"You look gorgeous. Quick question: How does one apply for a job at checkers?"

Temogo Nkwe wrote:

"Look at God’s creation."

Gladys Melato commented:

"The definition of " breathtaking."

Angel was amazed by the lady's beauty, adding:

"Mpho, I always stare in awe at how beautiful you are in store; YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL!"

To which the stunner responded by saying:

"Thank you so much. You should say hi once in a while."

User simply said:

"Yoh beautiful is an understatement."

