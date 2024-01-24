A woman posted an inspiring TikTok video of her journey from a worker at Shoprite Checkers to working for an airline

Her video shows a series of photos through her progression and puts her hard work on display

Netizens came forth to share how immensely proud they were of her and wished for more prosperity for her while many wanted to know how she got to that space

The woman posted her journey through series of image from Shoprite Checkers worker to working as a check-in agent. Source: TikTok/@ndasalu

A change in career or even moving up to a different salary bracket is an incredibly exciting venture for anyone, as it opens door to new opportunities.

A woman on TikTok shared her journey through a video depicting her upward movement in the world.

Career glow up

The woman posted a video going from wearing a Shoprite Checkers tracksuit jacket to a job as a check-in agent for an airline.

Making it work

While many in the comment section congratulated her on her success there were also many who wanted to know how she was able to get to the space where she was and lead them through the application process.

KP wrote:

"Congratulations Sis. Please take us through the process of applying for something like this. Thank you."

As a response to KP, Anita commented:

"We will camp here for the process "

Sethu shared her pride:

"Me being proud of a stranger ❤️"

Siyanda Fumbata shared the love:

"Congratulations. God's timing is perfect "

Millicent Lindiwe was inspired:

"Wow, God is great!"

Mpho was so happy for her:

"God is Amazing. You look beautiful "

Anena Masiko wished her luck in the future:

"To more that's coming. So proud of you."

